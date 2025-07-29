"The double standards disgust me": Ikke Hüftgold makes serious accusations against the TV station ZDF in an interview. Picture: IMAGO/STAR-MEDIA

Schlager star Ikke Hüftgold makes serious accusations against ZDF in an interview. The editors of "Fernsehgarten" had changed song lyrics. The television executives disagree.

Last Sunday, presenter Andrea Kiewel welcomed guests to the Mallorca edition of "ZDF-Fernsehgarten".

Ballermann star Ikke Hüftgold was once again not among the invited guests. But the 48-year-old singer apparently doesn't want that either.

In an interview, Hüftgold is harsh on those responsible at ZDF. The singer speaks of "smear theater" and "double standards". Show more

In an interview, Ikke Hüftgold makes serious accusations against the German TV station ZDF. On the online portal t-online, the 48-year-old pop star criticizes the way the editors of "ZDF-Fernsehgarten" work.

"The artists' microphones are muted, the music comes from a tape recorder, but the worst thing is the censorship of our lyrics," says the Ballermann star.

And he continues: "The really successful songs either don't happen or have to be rewritten under pressure from the editors."

Ikke Hüftgold: "The double standards of ZDF disgust me"

The Mallorca edition of "ZDF-Fernsehgarten" is one of the most popular German TV shows in the summer. However, one Ballermann star hasn't been invited back for three years - and he doesn't seem to want to go back:

Ikke Hüftgold, whose real name is Matthias Distel.

The singer says that after his last appearance on "ZDF-Fernsehgarten", he decided "not to take part in this monkey business any more".

"A presenter who says what she thinks": Ikke Hüftgold on presenter Andrea Kiewel. Picture: IMAGO/BOBO

And this despite the fact that Hüftgold actually likes the concept of the TV show: "Light entertainment, funny topics and a presenter who says what she thinks."

However, Ikke Hüftgold said in an interview with t-online that he would be cheating himself if he continued to go along with this humbug. When asked what would have to change for him to appear on "ZDF-Fernsehgarten" again, the singer says:

"Everything. The whole procedure surrounding the Mallorca show is an absolute farce for me as the most successful artist and producer of our genre. And the double standards of ZDF disgust me."

ZDF reacts immediately to criticism from Hüftgold

Those responsible at TV station ZDF reacted immediately to Ikke Hüftgold's accusations of censorship:

"In 'Fernsehgarten' there are definitely performances with half-playback or completely live. However, as these are associated with a higher time and rehearsal effort as well as technical requirements, full playback is usually used."

He continues: "This is also what the majority of artists, managers and record companies want."

In response to Hüftgold's accusations of censorship, the German TV broadcaster said: "As a matter of principle, ZDF does not demand changes to the lyrics of the titles offered. In the past, in cases where there were different text variants of titles, the 'Fernsehgarten' editorial team opted for the variant that better suited the format."

