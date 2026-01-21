  1. Residential Customers
On his birthday German pop star Wincent Weiss got married

Carlotta Henggeler

21.1.2026

Wincent Weiss got married. (archive picture)
Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

This year has been a good year for love for pop star Wincent Weiss: on his birthday, he announced that he had married. He is keeping quiet about who his wife is.

21.01.2026, 23:35

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Wincent Weiss got married - and he did it quietly.
  • In an Instagram video from January 17, 2026, a simple gold wedding ring can be seen on his right ring finger.
  • The pop star got married on his 33rd birthday on January 21, 2026, and Weiss confirmed the wedding to several German media outlets.
  • His new album "Hast du kurz Zeit" will be released on January 23, 2026 - with love songs such as "Unendlichkeit" and "Wegen dir".
Attentive fans of Wincent Weiss may have already noticed that the German pop star has got married. In his Instagram video from January 17, 2026, he promotes his song "Kurz für immer" by a pool. And a wedding ring flashes on his right ring finger.

The gold ring is simple - but seals his love for his partner. The TV judge from "The Voice Kids" got married on his 33rd birthday on January 21, 2026.

Wincent Weiss has now also confirmed the beautiful love news to various German media.

More new sound

Weiss fans won't have to wait much longer - his new album "Hast du kurz Zeit" will be released on January 23. It will feature tracks such as "Unendlichkeit" and "Wegen dir". It is easy to imagine who he is dedicating these tracks to.

German pop star spills the beans. Wincent Weiss:

Wincent Weiss keeps details about his wife strictly private. It is only known that he spoke openly about a girlfriend to RTL for the first time at one of his concerts in 2022.

