Attentive fans of Wincent Weiss may have already noticed that the German pop star has got married. In his Instagram video from January 17, 2026, he promotes his song "Kurz für immer" by a pool. And a wedding ring flashes on his right ring finger.
The gold ring is simple - but seals his love for his partner. The TV judge from "The Voice Kids" got married on his 33rd birthday on January 21, 2026.
Wincent Weiss has now also confirmed the beautiful love news to various German media.
Weiss fans won't have to wait much longer - his new album "Hast du kurz Zeit" will be released on January 23. It will feature tracks such as "Unendlichkeit" and "Wegen dir". It is easy to imagine who he is dedicating these tracks to.