German rap legend Xatar has died unexpectedly. At least that's what the journalist Rooz reports. An official statement from the family is still missing.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The German rapper Xatar has died.

The musician, whose real name was Giwar Hajabi, was found dead in an apartment in Cologne on Thursday evening. Show more

German rapper Xatar has died at the age of 43, as reported by German journalist and presenter Rooz on Instagram.

It is still unclear why the musician died. There is also no official statement from the family as yet.

The musician, whose real name was Giwar Hajabi, was found dead in an apartment in Cologne on Thursday evening. This was announced by a spokesperson for the Cologne public prosecutor's office on Friday.

Farid Bang: "May your soul rest in peace"

The news of the musician's death caused consternation in the scene. More and more rappers are getting in touch on social media and posting photos together.

Among others, Farid Bang wrote under a shared picture: "May your soul rest in peace, my sincere condolences to your family."

And further: "You left Deutschrap as one of the greatest legends, I will always remember you well."

Alongside Farid Bang, Xatar's colleagues Fler and Rooz expressed their dismay on Instagram.

Fler wrote: "I'm very sad that we never met in real life. For me, Xatar was one of the greatest in this country. Which rapper could embody so much style, aesthetics, real hip-hop and gangster attitude...?"

