Did Damiano David get engaged? Girlfriend of Måneskin singer spotted with suspicious ring

Carlotta Henggeler

30.10.2025

They have often appeared together on the red carpet: Dave Cameron and Damiano DAvid at the Met Gala 2024. Now the two are said to be engaged.
They have often appeared together on the red carpet: Dave Cameron and Damiano DAvid at the Met Gala 2024. Now the two are said to be engaged.
IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Fans of Italian pop star Damiano David need to be strong: The Roman singer is said to have gotten engaged to American actress Dove Cameron.

30.10.2025, 22:48

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Damiano David, singer of the band Måneskin, is said to have gotten engaged to actress Dove Cameron, according to US media reports.
  • The couple have been dating for around two years and were recently spotted in Sydney, where Cameron was wearing an eye-catching ring.
  • The engagement has not yet been officially confirmed, while David is currently on tour solo.
Show more

Actress Dove Cameron and Måneskin singer Damiano David are considered the glam couple of the moment.

The Disney actress and the Roman have been lovers for around two years - and now they are said to have gone one step further, according to the American portal "TMZ" David congratulated his girlfriend with sweet posts on their birthday and anniversary.

Dove Cameron has now been spotted with a big bling - an engagement ring from Damiano David? Could be.

The couple were seen walking in Sydney - and photographers snapped the picture of Dove Cameron - with the eye-catching ring.

Damiano David is currently on tour solo - and in mid-October he gave two sold-out concerts in Sydney and Melbourne.

Will the wedding bells ring soon? There is - currently - no information on this.

