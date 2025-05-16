ESC 2025: Outfits in the second semi-final Presenters Hazel Brugger (left) and Sandra Studer immerse the ESC stage in a glittering sea of sequins with a shimmering mermaid flair during the second semi-final. Image: KEYSTONE During their song "New Day Will Rise", Israel's Yuval Raphael wrapped himself in elegant black and sang a personal story with flowing flounce sleeves. Image: KEYSTONE For Tautumeitas from Latvia, the second semi-final was also dominated by the mermaid. In a wet look and shimmering full-body suits, they enchanted the audience. Image: eurovision.tv/EBU, Foto: Sarah Louise Bennett Miriana Conte showed her seductive side with her song "Serving" and a trendy leopard outfit in red. The result: Malta is in the final. Image: eurovision.tv/EBU, Foto: Sarah Louise Bennett Vinyl, leather and an XXL microphone - in addition to her vocal performance - ensured that Finnish singer Erika Vikman made it through to the final. Image: eurovision.tv/EBU, Foto: Sarah Louise Bennett In keeping with the song "La poupée monte le son", Laura Thorn "pretty in pink" exuded a charm on stage that was in love with detail. Image: eurovision.tv/EBU, Foto: Corinne Cumming Matching his black outfit with metal inserts, Austria's ESC favorite JJ sang of sorrow. There was still reason to be happy after all thanks to the final. Image: eurovision.tv/EBU, Foto: Alma Bengtsson Anything but a "hallucination": Sisal performed his way into the final with rhinestones and a swinging cape. Image: eurovision.tv/EBU, Foto: Alma Bengtsson Katarsis from Lithuania delivered a show worthy of the final with "Tavo Akys" and presented themselves in a minimalist matching look. Image: eurovision.tv/EBU, Foto: Sarah Louise Bennett Parg from Armenia fought his way into the final with "Survivor". The top obviously didn't make it, but his high-waisted leather pants did. Image: eurovision.tv/EBU, Foto: Sarah Louise Bennett Klavdia Greece sang her way into the final in a fitted, black glitter dress. Image: eurovision.tv/EBU, Foto: Alma Bengtsson ESC 2025: Outfits in the second semi-final Presenters Hazel Brugger (left) and Sandra Studer immerse the ESC stage in a glittering sea of sequins with a shimmering mermaid flair during the second semi-final. Image: KEYSTONE During their song "New Day Will Rise", Israel's Yuval Raphael wrapped himself in elegant black and sang a personal story with flowing flounce sleeves. Image: KEYSTONE For Tautumeitas from Latvia, the second semi-final was also dominated by the mermaid. In a wet look and shimmering full-body suits, they enchanted the audience. Image: eurovision.tv/EBU, Foto: Sarah Louise Bennett Miriana Conte showed her seductive side with her song "Serving" and a trendy leopard outfit in red. The result: Malta is in the final. Image: eurovision.tv/EBU, Foto: Sarah Louise Bennett Vinyl, leather and an XXL microphone - in addition to her vocal performance - ensured that Finnish singer Erika Vikman made it through to the final. Image: eurovision.tv/EBU, Foto: Sarah Louise Bennett In keeping with the song "La poupée monte le son", Laura Thorn "pretty in pink" exuded a charm on stage that was in love with detail. Image: eurovision.tv/EBU, Foto: Corinne Cumming Matching his black outfit with metal inserts, Austria's ESC favorite JJ sang of sorrow. There was still reason to be happy after all thanks to the final. Image: eurovision.tv/EBU, Foto: Alma Bengtsson Anything but a "hallucination": Sisal performed his way into the final with rhinestones and a swinging cape. Image: eurovision.tv/EBU, Foto: Alma Bengtsson Katarsis from Lithuania delivered a show worthy of the final with "Tavo Akys" and presented themselves in a minimalist matching look. Image: eurovision.tv/EBU, Foto: Sarah Louise Bennett Parg from Armenia fought his way into the final with "Survivor". The top obviously didn't make it, but his high-waisted leather pants did. Image: eurovision.tv/EBU, Foto: Sarah Louise Bennett Klavdia Greece sang her way into the final in a fitted, black glitter dress. Image: eurovision.tv/EBU, Foto: Alma Bengtsson

It shimmered and glittered: the second semi-final of the ESC 2025 was all about drama when it came to outfits! One mermaid in particular caught our eye.

Sonya Jamil

No time? blue News summarizes for you The second ESC semi-final provided some fashion surprises with glitter, sequins and leather

The grand final will take place on May 17, 2025. Show more

Last Thursday evening, the last 16 countries and their acts battled it out in the St. Jakobshalle for a place in the grand ESC final. Ten of them can still dream of the title:

Winners of the second semi-final Finland: Erika Vikman - "I'm coming"

Austria: JJ - "Wasted Love"

Malta: Miriana Conte - "Serving"

Luxembourg: Laura Thorn - "La poupée monte le son"

Denmark: Sissal - "Hallucination"

Lithuania: Katarsis - "Tavo Akys"

Armenia: Parg - "Survivor"

Israel:Yuval Raphael - "New Day Will Rise"

Latvia: Tautumeitas - "Bur man laimi"

Greece: Klavdia - "Asteromata" Show more

In addition to their musical performances, the artists also impressed with their impressive outfits, adorning the stage either shirtless, in vinyl and leopard print or, like presenter Hazel Brugger, as a futuristic mermaid.

Her long-sleeved, tight-fitting dress was adorned with shimmering inserts throughout. The high-necked underwater look was rounded off with classic slicked-back hair with gel - just like Ariel herself. On Instagram, the presenter's look is rewarded with heart eyes and fire emojis.

"These looks are THE HAMMER!!! How are you going to top that on Saturday?" said one user. The anticipation for the final evening, including fashion highlights and style breaks, is growing!

