Michael Patrick Kelly is considered down-to-earth. In an interview with blue News, the singer talks about his success and reveals why the monks didn't want to keep him in the monastery.

Fabienne Kipfer

Michael Patrick Kelly wrote his first hit over 30 years ago. "The majority of people only perceive the success," Michael Patrick Kelly tells blue News in an interview. "The many years you had to work hard for often go unseen."

Michael Patrick Kelly has sold more than 20 million records with his album "B.O.A.T.S". Now the US-Irish singer is back and opening a new chapter with his sixth album.

"This is not your calling here"

Because he began his career very early on - he was part of the famous Kelly Family - he needed some time out at some point. So he lived in a monastery for six years - and found his faith and himself there.

But the monks told him that the monastic life was not his calling. Instead, they told him: "Pick up a girl, make music - and go with God".

Today he understands this statement better, Kelly tells blue News.

He still receives a daily WhatsApp message with a Bible verse from his fellow brothers at the time. Reading these is now almost a ritual for the start of the day.

In the video, the US Irishman explains what the recipe for success is for a song, his wishes and why the Swiss fans are great.

