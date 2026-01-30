Rosé is a singer in the K-pop group Blackpink and is also a successful solo artist. IMAGO/Bestimage

In the podcast "Call Her Daddy", Rosé from Blackpink talks unusually openly about her love life - and breaks a taboo in the K-pop world. In doing so, she shows how stressful the pressure of the industry can be.

No time? blue News summarizes for you K-pop star Rosé spoke emotionally about her love life in the podcast "Call Her Daddy" and revealed that she was looking for love.

Her openness is unusual in the K-pop industry, as public relationships are often seen as damaging to careers and idols are usually staged as "available".

Rosé reported that she had kept previous relationships secret. Show more

K-pop star Rosé spoke openly about her dating life on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, fighting back tears. After podcast host Alex Cooper asked her if she was currently seeing anyone, Rosé said: "When I say no, you realize it's a lie. I'm looking for love."

At the same time, she is already seeing the headlines and comments that are making a "crazy story out of it - like how addicted I am to men," Rosé continued.

Roseanne Park, the 28-year-old singer's real name, is a member of the K-pop band Blackpink. She has already released an EP as a solo artist, followed by the album "Rosie" in December 2024. The song "Apt." with Bruno Mars has been nominated for three Grammys.

The fact that Rosé is so open about her love life is rather unusual in the K-pop industry. Many managements deliberately promote the image of "available" idols in order to strengthen the emotional bond between fans. At the same time, many fans invest time, money and emotions in their stars for years. If this ideal image is shaken, parts of the fan community react with frustration.

Public relationships are therefore often seen as a risk to the career and image of K-pop stars. For a long time, dating bans were common in the industry; in some cases, management even forbade their artists from using private cell phones.

"Isn't the love your fans give you enough?"

In 2020, the example of Chen, a member of the K-pop band EXO, showed just how strong the reactions can be. After he announced that he was marrying his girlfriend and expecting a child with her, fans protested outside his management building and demanded that he leave the group. However, the management backed him and Chen is still part of the group today.

Exo fans protest in front of the K-pop band Exo's management building on January 19, 2020. "Chen out", they demanded on signs. imago images/AFLO

Another example is K-pop singer Karina, known as a member of the K-pop band Aespa. She apologized to her fans after her relationship with actor Jae-wook Lee became public in 2024. "I know how disappointed the fans who supported me must have been and how upset they are," she wrote in a handwritten letter that she posted on Instagram.

Fans had previously rented LED trucks and placed them outside her management's office. "Isn't the love your fans give you enough?" was written on one of the screens. Renting such trucks is a common way of expressing criticism in K-pop fan communities. Karina and Lee's relationship ended just two weeks later.

Rosé also told the podcast that she had already kept relationships secret. During a previous relationship, she had disguised herself as an old woman for months in order to go home to her boyfriend without being recognized on the street.

