She helped shape the sound of the legendary West Coast rock band Grateful Dead in the 1970s. Now the American singer Donna Jean Godchaux has died at the age of 78.

The former singer of the legendary rock band Grateful Dead, Donna Jean Godchaux, has died.

"Her unmistakable voice and radiant spirit" had touched countless fans and "immeasurably enriched" the Grateful Dead family, according to a tribute from the band that was shared on social media.

Godchaux died of cancer, her spokesperson said, according to the New York Times. She was 78 years old.

Godchaux sang on "Europe '72" and "Terrapin Station"

She sang on albums such as "Europe '72" and "Terrapin Station" and went on tour with the band.

As a studio musician, the singer worked on the Elvis song "Suspicious Minds" and the hit "When a Man Loves a Woman" by Percy Sledge. She also worked with music greats such as Cher, Dionne Warwick and Neil Diamond.

In 1994, the musicians of the Grateful Dead were inducted into the Rock'n'Roll Hall of Fame, including Godchaux.

Lead guitarist Jerry Garcia died in 1995 at the age of 53 and the group split up. Later, musicians from the rock band continued to perform under other band names.

