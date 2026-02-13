Wolfgang Heichel, frontman of Dschinghis Khan: The German band became world-famous at the end of the 1970s with the ESC song "Moskau". Picture: IMAGO/SNA

The two hits "Moskau" and "Dschinghis Khan" are still unforgotten today. Wolfgang Heichel celebrated great success with the band Dschinghis Khan. Now the singer has died at the age of 75.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The two hits "Moskau" and "Dschinghis Khan" by the German band Dschinghis Khan are still in the ears of millions of people today.

Now the voice of the cult band has fallen silent forever: singer Wolfgang Heichel turned 75. Show more

The German musician Wolfgang Heichel is dead. As his surviving relatives announced on the singer's Instagram account, he died on January 20.

No cause of death is given, but the fact that his death was "completely unexpected" is mentioned.

Heichel, who had celebrated great success as the frontman of the band Dschinghis Khan, was 75 years old.

"The Khan knocked at the gates of heaven"

"The Khan of Dschinghis Khan knocked on heaven's door and entered. But he lives on in his music," wrote Heichel's management on Instagram.

And further: "Far beyond his artistic career, Heichel was regarded as a committed philanthropist and highly esteemed cultural ambassador."

Wolfgang Heichel celebrated his breakthrough in 1979, when his band Dschinghis Khan came fourth in the Eurovision Song Contest with the song of the same name.

Dschinghis Khan celebrates two comebacks

The musicians were the talk of the town not only in Germany, but all over the world. In the Israeli charts - Israel was hosting the ESC at the time - the single even reached number one in the charts.

Nevertheless, 1985 was the end of the band for the time being. The musicians did not get back together until 2005, before Wolfgang Heichel left again in 2014 - just like his colleagues Edina Pop and Henriette Strobel.

They made a comeback in 2018.

