Perry Bamonte, longtime member of The Cure, has died. The band paid tribute to him as a "warm-hearted and essential part" of their history.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Perry Bamonte, longtime guitarist and keyboardist of The Cure, died on Christmas Day at the age of 65 after a short illness.

The band paid tribute to him as a "warm-hearted and essential part" of their history. He played more than 400 concerts for over 14 years.

After a 17-year break, Bamonte returned to The Cure in 2022 and played around 90 more gigs until his last concert in November 2024. Show more

The long-time guitarist and keyboardist of British rock-wave band The Cure, Perry Bamonte, has died. He died at home at Christmas after a short illness, the band announced on their official website.

"Teddy" was a warm-hearted and essential part of the band's history. He was 65 years old. Former band member and Cure co-founder Lol Tolhurst expressed his sadness at Bamonte's death on Instagram.

The Cure ("Boys Don't Cry") was founded in 1978, the debut album was released the following year. According to the group, Bamonte worked for the band in various capacities for several years from 1984, becoming a full member in 1990 and playing guitar and keyboards as well as bass on several albums, including "Bloodflowers" (2000). He played more than 400 gigs over 14 years.

He left the band in 2005 - reportedly because frontman Robert Smith wanted to downsize the group. In October 2022, after a break of 17 years, he was back on stage with The Cure - his first performance with the band after this long break took place in Hamburg. Since returning to the group, he has played a further 90 shows, the band announced. His last concert was in November 2024.

