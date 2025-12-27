The Cure ("Boys Don't Cry") was founded in 1978, the debut album was released the following year. According to the group, Bamonte worked for the band in various capacities for several years from 1984, becoming a full member in 1990 and playing guitar and keyboards as well as bass on several albums, including "Bloodflowers" (2000). He played more than 400 gigs over 14 years.
He left the band in 2005 - reportedly because frontman Robert Smith wanted to downsize the group. In October 2022, after a break of 17 years, he was back on stage with The Cure - his first performance with the band after this long break took place in Hamburg. Since returning to the group, he has played a further 90 shows, the band announced. His last concert was in November 2024.