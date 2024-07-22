Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash mourns the death of his stepdaughter Slash is currently on tour. Image: dpa Musician Slash's stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight has died. Here the guitarist is pictured with his partner Meegan Hodges, the mother of the deceased artist. Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash mourns the death of his stepdaughter Slash is currently on tour. Image: dpa Musician Slash's stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight has died. Here the guitarist is pictured with his partner Meegan Hodges, the mother of the deceased artist. Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Guns-N'-Roses guitarist Slash only released his first blues album in May and is currently on tour. Now Slash has some sad news to announce. His stepdaughter has died at the age of 25.

The stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight of Guns-N'-Roses guitarist Slash has died.

The 25-year-old passed away peacefully on July 19 in Los Angeles, the musician wrote on Instagram.

Several US appearances from July 22 of the S.E.R.P.E.N.T festival, Slash's blues tour, have been canceled. Show more

Sadness for Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash: His stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight has died.

The musician posted the news on Instagram. The 25-year-old passed away peacefully on July 19 in Los Angeles, it said. She was an "incredibly talented artist", a "passionate dreamer and a charming, lovable, kind soul".

Knight was the daughter of Meegan Hodges, Slash's partner. Instagram asked that the family's privacy be respected. The guitarist remains silent about the exact cause of the young woman's death.

Performances of Slash's blues tour canceled

Also on Instagram, several US gigs from July 22nd of the S.E.R.P.E.N.T festival, Slash's blues tour, were canceled - due to "unforeseen circumstances". The tour is scheduled to continue in Toronto on July 28.

Slash, whose real name is Saul Hudson, was born in London on July 23, 1965. He released his first blues album in May. He brought many stars to the microphone for "Orgy Of The Damned".

