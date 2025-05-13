Singer Gunvor took part in the 1998 ESC with "Lass ihn" - and returned to Switzerland with zero points. Nevertheless, she has remained true to music - and now runs her own music bistro.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gunvor Meyer, formerly Guggisberg, took part in the 1998 Eurovision Song Contest. She finished in last place with her song "Lass ihn".

The ESC points debacle has long since been digested, Gunvor prefers to look to the future.

Together with her husband, the 50-year-old has opened a music bistro in Gersau SZ on Lake Lucerne.

She is making a one-off appearance at the ESC 2025 in Basel. Show more

Gunvor has her hands full. She and her husband Roland recently took over the Boutique hotel Fähri in Gersau SZ. And they have big plans for it.

The hotel and restaurant right next to the ferry near Gersau will become their music bistro, event location, hotel and office space.

Gunvor and her husband rehearse in the jam corner for their performance at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel. She performs a Eurovision madley of 36 songs at the Euroclub on May 13 - Gunvor's ESC revival.

A mini comeback with stomach pains? Did she get zero points in 1998 with her song "Lass ihn"? Not at all: She has digested the debacle and prefers to look to the future. Gunvor: "I think back to that mega experience every year."

Her performance back then is part of her, part of Switzerland: "I don't think it's that bad," she recalls.

The ESC is different today than it was in her time: "Back then we were allowed to sing with an orchestra, today only the performer sings live. I'm glad it's less of a racket now."

