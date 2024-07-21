blue Music brings the songs of Leila and Dabu Fantastic to your living room: The concerts of the two artists will be broadcast on free TV on blue Zoom and streamed here.

Martina Stadelmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Gurtenfestival takes place this year from July 17 to 20.

This year, Peter Fox, Stormzy, Justice, Patent Ochsner, Burna Boy and Nelly Furtado are among those playing on Bern's local mountain.

blue Music will be broadcasting Leila 's concert on Sunday from 8.15 pm and Dabu Fantastic 's concert from 9.30 pm here in the stream on blue News and on the blue News app and on blue Zoom. Show more

Saturday, the last day of the Gurtenfestival, brought more big names such as Nelly Furtado, INIKO, FABER and Dabu Fantastic. And also newcomers like Leila.

The talented musician from Bern is playing at the Gurten for the second time, having already rocked the Waldbühne with Jeans for Jesus in 2021.

On Saturday, she stood alone on the big stage, where she impressed with her magnificent voice and her music, which combines traditional sounds from the Balkans with modern elements.

Dabu Fantastic also played on the Waldbühne on Saturday.

The band released a new album in May 2024. It impresses with a mixture of pop and rock and Dabu Fantastic-typical rap elements.

