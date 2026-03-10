Gustav Schäfer is currently losing weight. The Tokio Hotel drummer has been dancing on the RTL show "Let's Dance" for two weeks - and is delighted with the positive effects of the hard training.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Before the start of "Let's Dance", Tokio Hotel drummer Gustav Schäfer had formulated a goal: "I want to lose weight."

The musician admitted that he ate "far too much" and wondered aloud whether he "maybe just needs to exercise more".

The 37-year-old has now weighed himself for the first time since the start of the dance show and can announce some good news - at least as far as his weight is concerned. Show more

Before the start of the RTL show "Let's Dance", musician Gustav Schäfer openly admitted that he likes to eat far too much and therefore has a goal for the near future:

He wanted to lose a few kilos over the next few weeks.

Two weeks after his first appearance on the German dance show, the 37-year-old stepped on the scales at home for the first time and posted the result on Instagram:

His weight has dropped from 98.6 kg to 93.9 kg - a drop of 4.7 kg.

Schäfer: "Now I'm just a little bit happy"

"Now I'm just a little bit happy," notes Schäfer, who otherwise has a lot to suffer these days. The tough dance training brings one thing in particular:

Pain all over his body.

Gustav Schäfer became famous with Tokio Hotel, now he wants to take off with professional dancer Anastasia Maruster on the RTL show "Let's Dance". Picture: IMAGO/Christoph Hardt

To make matters worse, no one really seems to have any sympathy for the drummer - not even his wife Linda. And so the musician still has to carry the bin bag outside the house in the morning.

However, Gustav Schäfer doesn't seem to take it too badly for his favorite person.

The musician will still have plenty of opportunities to move in the coming weeks on "Let's Dance" - at least if he continues to put in as much effort as he has so far.

Alongside professional dancer Anastasia Maruster, the Tokio Hotel musician has been completing an intensive training program for weeks, which he regularly updates his followers on Instagram.

More videos from the department