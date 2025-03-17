He often sings about an ideal world, but Hansi Hinterseer's family relationship in real life is not always so rosy. Bodo Schackow/dpa

It's no secret that Hansi Hinterseer doesn't have a good relationship with his parents. His mother's hope that she might see him again died with her. The pop star did not attend her funeral.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hansi Hinterseer had a strained relationship with his parents.

That's why he didn't attend his mother Josefine's funeral.

His half-siblings asked for the funeral to be postponed, but when he didn't show up, the ceremony had to take place without him.

The pop singer grew up with his grandparents and explained in an interview with "Bunte" back in 2017 that he had practically grown up without parents. Show more

Some time ago, Hansi Hinterseer's father (71), Ernst Hinterseer (93), told Revue Heute magazine that he "unfortunately doesn't have a good relationship" with his son. "That's over, that's done," he said at the time.

The pop star doesn't have a close relationship with his mother Josefine either. And that won't be able to change, because as "Bunte" reports, Josefine passed away on August 31 last year at the age of 91.

While she still hoped in an interview with Freizeit Revue in 2021 that her son might come to visit her again, this wish has now been extinguished.

"Bunte" also reported that their relationship had not improved and that the "Amore Mio" performer did not attend his mother's funeral.

Hansi Hinterseer: "I practically grew up without parents"

"Mr. Hinterseer was not present at his mother's funeral," an employee of the cemetery in Weidling near Vienna confirmed to "Bunte".

He also recalls that his half-siblings asked for the funeral to be postponed because they hoped he would still show up.

"But when he still hadn't arrived ten minutes later, we had to get started so as not to disrupt the business here."

Back in 2017, Hansi Hinterseer himself spoke openly about his strained family relationship with "Bunte": "I practically grew up without parents."

The pop singer grew up with his grandparents, who raised him with the help of his aunt. His mother once said that she had no money and no job, which is why she gave him to his father's parents.

More videos from the department