Schlager superstars: This is what the Amigos used to look like They have dominated the charts for years, but they have no airs and graces: Karl-Heinz Ulrich (left) and his younger brother Bernd are the duo "Die Amigos". Image: Kerstin Joensson / Telamo They became famous as a duo, but many fans probably don't know this: Die Amigos were originally a quartet. Image: Privat/Die Amigos Karl-Heinz Ulrich in 1968: the musician still looked pretty wild back then. Image: Privat/Die Amigos The Amigos (here at a performance in 1998) recorded a total of seven albums between 1989 and 2002, none of which made it into the charts. Image: Privat/Die Amigos Schlager superstars: This is what the Amigos used to look like They have dominated the charts for years, but they have no airs and graces: Karl-Heinz Ulrich (left) and his younger brother Bernd are the duo "Die Amigos". Image: Kerstin Joensson / Telamo They became famous as a duo, but many fans probably don't know this: Die Amigos were originally a quartet. Image: Privat/Die Amigos Karl-Heinz Ulrich in 1968: the musician still looked pretty wild back then. Image: Privat/Die Amigos The Amigos (here at a performance in 1998) recorded a total of seven albums between 1989 and 2002, none of which made it into the charts. Image: Privat/Die Amigos

The Amigos are among the most successful German musicians of the recent past. They have long enjoyed cult status beyond the pop scene - but the duo had to wait a long time for their breakthrough.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Amigos have been among the most successful German musicians for many years.

The brothers Karl-Heinz and Bernd Ulrich now also enjoy cult status beyond the pop scene.

Last year, the Amigos sang "We'll do it like the Rolling Stones, we'll never stop". In the meantime, however, the pop brothers are thinking about ending their career. Show more

With "Das Remix Album 2026", they released a new album last week - as they do almost every year: The Amigos have dominated the charts since the early 2000s.

But did you know that Karl-Heinz and Bernd Ulrich have been in the business for much longer? The Amigos were originally a quartet.

They made their first musical attempts in the 1960s. The band "Die Amigos" was then founded in 1970. In addition to Bernd and Karl-Heinz Ulrich, Rudi Lang and Günther Zimmer were also part of the group from Villingen in central Hesse.

At the beginning of their career, the Amigos mainly played rock and pop music, later also country. In the early years, the musicians had nothing to do with pop music.

For a long time, music was just a sideline

The Amigos hardly earned any money from music in their early years, but they have always been hard workers. Karl-Heinz Ulrich, for example, worked as a truck driver for a long time before his career as a musician really took off. Bernd Ulrich used to work as a brewer and maltster.

For a long time, music was just a sideline: in the 1980s, the quartet had become a duo and the musical focus was now on German pop music - but it took quite a while for success to come.

For a long time, the Amigos limited themselves to live performances; no one thought of real commercial success back then. But things did progress in small steps: in 1989, the Amigos released their first CD: "Liebe und Sehnsucht".

From 2007 onwards, things only went upwards for the Amigos

The Amigos recorded a total of seven albums between 1989 and 2002, but none of them made it into the charts. The breakthrough came after almost four decades on stage:

With the album "Der helle Wahnsinn", the Amigos conquered the top of the charts for the first time in 2007.

From then on, things only went upwards for Karl-Heinz and Bernd Ulrich: the Amigos can now boast 15 number one records in Germany - 13 studio albums and two compilations. The Ulrich brothers have also topped the charts in Austria and Switzerland several times.

The Amigos could have played the really big arenas long ago. But that's not what they want.

Karl-Heinz and Bernd Ulrich still prefer smaller venues - they explained why in an interview with Teleschau: "Because it's more manageable. Everyone can still see the stage from the last seat."

The Amigos have the end of their career in sight

Last year, the Amigos were still singing "We'll do it like the Rolling Stones, we'll never stop". In the meantime, however, the pop brothers are thinking about ending their career:

In an interview with the radio station NDR Schlager, Bernd Ulrich spoke plainly in January: "Sometime in the next one or two years" should be the end, as he explained: "That's our plan, that's what we intend to do."

It's not just their age - the brothers are 75 and 77 years old - that may have played a role in these considerations. In 2024, Karl-Heinz Ulrich had to cope with the death of his wife, to whom he had been married for 44 years. He could "hardly believe it", he said in a social media post by the Amigos.

His Doris had battled cancer for almost two years - ultimately in vain. "I miss her immensely," Karl-Heinz Ulrich was quoted as saying in the post. But "somehow it has to go on".

The 75-year-old continued: "She's fine where she is now! She's still with us." Doris Ulrich and Bernd Ulrich's wife Heike were always there on tour for many years, among other things to look after the merchandising stand.

Thanks to the daughter, the music stays in the family

A successor is more than waiting in the wings: After witnessing the rise of the Amigos at close quarters, Bernd Ulrich's daughter Daniela Alfinito also embarked on a singing career a few years ago.

She also sings pop hits - and with great success. Alfinito conquered the top of the album charts for the first time in 2019 with "Du warst jede Träne wert", followed by four more number one albums.

The 55-year-old has long since established herself as an independent artist in the pop music industry, but also continues to work in her job as a geriatric nurse.

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