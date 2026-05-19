Fans in front of a portrait of the pop star outside the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. Picture. Keystone

Everything seemed to be set for the next chapter in a pop success story. But after the first concerts of his new "Together, Together" tour, Harry Styles has to put up with a lot of criticism.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Harry Styles' new "Together, Together" tour kicked off in Amsterdam with criticism: high ticket prices, travel and accommodation costs as well as unsold-out shows are causing displeasure.

The stage design is also polarizing. The long catwalks mean that some fans rarely get to see Styles up close, despite the expensive seats.

His performance is also criticized on social media, including the sound, outfits and lack of interaction. But there is also praise for his new songs, band and stage presence. Show more

Everything is actually in place for a successful tour: a new album, loyal fans - and with "Love On Tour" one of the most successful tours in music history behind him. Harry Styles' "Together, Together" tour kicked off at the weekend. The pop star will be playing 67 concerts until the end of the year with his new album "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally."

But after the first two concerts in Amsterdam, the mood online is rather subdued.

High costs, poor visibility and hardly any performance

One reason for this is the cost that fans have to pay to see a concert. Ten shows in Amsterdam, eight in London, thirty in New York City. "Together, Together" is less a tour than a residency:

Styles stays in one city for a long time, fans have to travel to see him. This means that travel and accommodation are often added to the ticket prices - and that quickly adds up, especially when the tickets themselves are not cheap. They cost up to 500 euros in advance.

That seems to have been too much for many people: The concerts in Amsterdam were not sold out, and tickets are still available for the remaining shows in Amsterdam and London. Many tickets are also being resold on Ticketmaster - in some cases much cheaper than in regular advance sales.

Before the concerts, videos circulated on TikTok of fans whose seats had been moved from the back to the front - so that the arena would appear fuller at the front, it was assumed. It didn't help much: there were always empty seats between the crowd at the weekend.

Styles' marathon training sessions paid off

Styles' stage consists of three catwalks that lead through the crowd. This made it clear to many why the singer has been running so many marathons recently: He was obviously training for this gigantic stage. According to concert reports, Styles spent the whole evening running from one side to the other and back again.

That didn't go down well with everyone. Anyone standing on the wrong side of the stage simply couldn't see him - even if they had paid for a standing ticket right next to the stage.

But that wasn't all the criticism: the sound was bad, the outfits anyway, Styles hardly put on a show, just ran around the whole time, seemed demotivated, hardly interacted with the audience - and didn't even say goodbye properly at the end , according to social media.

Individual voices speak of a "triumphant comeback"

There were also some enthusiastic voices: The new songs would go down much better live than on the recording, the live band with strings and horns was strong, and Styles managed to fill it despite the huge stage. The music magazine "Rolling Stone" even spoke of a "triumphant comeback".

However, these voices do not dominate the public debate. But Styles still has time to prove them right and save the tour. New York is waiting. The concerts there are sold out - and the situation plan on Ticketmaster at least promises a different, significantly smaller stage design.

More videos from the department