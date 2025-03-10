Pop star Harry Styles has completed the Tokyo Marathon - with an impressive result. Picture: Chris Pizzello/AP/dpa

Harry Styles proves at the Tokyo Marathon that he not only has a lot of stamina on stage. The 31-year-old singer completes the 42.195 kilometers in the remarkable time of 3:24:07 hours.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pop star on stage, power runner on the road: Harry Styles proves his athletic talent at this year's Tokyo Marathon.

The 31-year-old British singer completed the 42.195 kilometers in the remarkable time of 3:24:07 hours. Show more

The 4-hour mark is an important goal for many marathon runners because it represents a kind of symbolic threshold between "getting through" and "running ambitiously".

Harry Styles proved at the Tokyo Marathon that he doesn't just have stamina and power on stage. The 31-year-old British pop star completed the 42.195 kilometers in the remarkable time of 3:24:07 hours.

This corresponds to an average pace of well under five minutes per kilometer.

Harry Styles divides up the race like a pro

Harry Styles divided up the marathon through the streets of the Japanese capital like a pro:

The singer completed the half marathon mark in 1:42:03 hours and took just one second longer for the second half.

The three-time Grammy winner finished in 6010th place. In total, over 37,000 runners took part in the Tokyo Marathon 2025.

His fans have known for some time that Harry Styles is an extremely talented long-distance runner:

Last year, the magazine "Coach" wrote that the singer had a personal best time of 5:13 minutes over a mile (equivalent to 1.6 kilometers).

