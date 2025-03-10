The 4-hour mark is an important goal for many marathon runners because it represents a kind of symbolic threshold between "getting through" and "running ambitiously".
Harry Styles proved at the Tokyo Marathon that he doesn't just have stamina and power on stage. The 31-year-old British pop star completed the 42.195 kilometers in the remarkable time of 3:24:07 hours.
This corresponds to an average pace of well under five minutes per kilometer.
Harry Styles divides up the race like a pro
Harry Styles divided up the marathon through the streets of the Japanese capital like a pro:
The singer completed the half marathon mark in 1:42:03 hours and took just one second longer for the second half.