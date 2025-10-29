He plays for kings, presidents, pop icons - and now also for the Swiss public: cellist HAUSER talks about discipline, rock with string instruments and his love of nature.

No time? blue News summarizes for you With his program "Rebel Is Back", crossover cellist HAUSER brings a mixture of classical music, ballads, Latin and rock to the Hallenstadion in Zurich on 17 November.

The Croatian musician has played for the Pope and King Charles and has performed on stage for Sir Elton John. The 39-year-old has learned a lot from him.

He sees social media as the key to popularizing the cello and emphasizes that quality is crucial in crossover music.

With projects such as "Music Unites the World", he wants to connect cultures and is also looking for a suitable song for Switzerland. Show more

Your clips are watched millions of times on YouTube. You'll soon be performing in Zurich. What are you bringing with you?

HAUSER: I'll be performing my program "Rebel Is Back". It shows all sides of me - classical pieces, romantic ballads, Latin rhythms and rock. I want the audience to cry, laugh, jump and dance - all in one evening.

You have given the cello a new pop dimension with your crossover music and taken it out of classical music - how did this idea come about?

You can play the cello high and low, you can pluck it, bow it or use it with effects like an electric guitar. The cello is the most complete instrument in the world - and now it's finally a star. Thanks to social media, I reached a turning point: YouTube and Instagram enabled me to share my vision with millions of people. I was able to show that the cello can be sexy, powerful and emotional. Today, my videos have hundreds of millions of views - which shows that the world was ready to experience the cello in a new way. YouTube has liberated the cello - now it's finally cool.

Some classical music purists sneer at crossover music. What do you say to that?

There are bad examples of cheap music - but if you do it at a high level, it's art. I don't take a Beethoven symphony and put a techno beat underneath it. I turn pop songs into classical masterpieces, for example with the London Symphony Orchestra. It's about quality, not showmanship.

You and your band 2Cellos have played with Sir Elton John and toured with him. What was that like?

Unbelievable! He discovered us and took us on tour with him. Suddenly we were on stage with a legend. Elton taught us that discipline is everything - even as a superstar you have to give your all every day. That was the most important lesson of my life. Elton John showed us that discipline is more important than fame.

You also played for King Charles, then still Prince Charles. Rather for a musician.

Yes, the cello has taken me to the craziest places (laughs). I've been to the Vatican and played for the Pope, I've been to Arab palaces, I've also played at presidential receptions and sporting events. The beauty of it is that music unites everything - it knows no boundaries.

HAUSER: "The cello is the most complete instrument. It can do everything - even rock!" zVg

You originally come from a classical background, now you play crossover. Who inspires you?

I love performers with charisma - Elvis, Freddie Mercury, Michael Jackson. That's almost forbidden in classical music, you're supposed to stay calm. I wanted to be exactly the opposite: a showman with a cello - that was almost taboo in classical music. I also like romantic artists like Dean Martin or Julio Iglesias - emotion is in my blood.

You travel a lot, your life is intense. How do you manage to maintain your inner balance?

About the person Stjepan Hauser was born on June 15, 1986 in Pula (Croatia) and discovered his passion for the cello at an early age. After studying in London, Manchester and Boston, he founded the duo 2CELLOS with Luka Šulić in 2011, whose version of "Smooth Criminal" went viral. Hauser has won numerous international competitions and played twice in front of Prince Charles. As a soloist, he has performed in renowned halls such as the Royal Albert Hall and the Concertgebouw. He has toured the world with 2CELLOS, released five albums and accompanied Sir Elton John on tour.

I live in contrasts: on tour it's crazy, afterwards I retreat, go into nature, work in peace. That's when I switch off completely. This balance keeps me focused - no meditation, just silence.

What are you currently working on? Hauser: In addition to my tour and the album "Cinema", I'm doing a project called "Music Unites the World". I'm playing a song from every country in the world - to show how music unites cultures. By the way, I'm still looking for the right song for Switzerland! (laughs). Do you have any idea what would be suitable for Switzerland?

Oh yes, I would choose the song "Vo Luzern uf Weggis zue" (sings). The song is traditional, has power, and every schoolchild knows it - a classic.

Oh, thanks for the tip. I'll give it a listen.

