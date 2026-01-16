Hazel Brugger hosted the three Eurovision Song Contest final shows that took place in Basel in May 2025. Picture: sda

Hazel Brugger made her debut as a presenter at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2025. Now she is once again part of the music competition - unlike Nemo and Conchita Wurst, who both recently withdrew.

It has now been announced that the 32-year-old comedian will once again be part of the world's biggest music competition this year.

Hazel Brugger will host the German preliminary round together with Barbara Schöneberger at the end of February.

Meanwhile, Nemo and Conchita Wurst do not want to be associated with the ESC for the time being. Show more

On Saturday, February 28, the German preliminary round of this year's "Eurovision Song Contest", or ESC for short, will take place in Berlin. Nine acts will present their songs and hope to make it to the grand final in Vienna on Saturday, May 16.

There will be a prominent addition to the presenters this year: in addition to Barbara Schöneberger, Hazel Brugger will also host the evening.

This means that the Swiss comedian will remain part of the ESC family one year after hosting the world's biggest music competition in Basel, where she hosted the three final shows.

Nemo returned the ESC trophy

In contrast to Nemo: the pop star from Biel returned the 2024 winner's trophy to the ESC organizers in mid-December 2025.

"If the values we celebrate on stage are not lived behind the scenes, even the most beautiful songs lose their meaning," Nemo commented on Instagram. "Until your words match your actions, the trophy is yours."

The duo Barbara Schöneberger and Hazel Brugger can present nine acts at "Eurovision Song Contest - The German Final 2026". Image: ARD Das Erste/ SWR

Tom Neuwirth also took a break from the ESC this week. He won the ESC for Austria in 2014 under the name Conchita Wurst. After that, he remained part of the competition.

Now, however, he wants to leave this time behind him. "The connection to the ESC remains - as part of my history, not as a place for my next steps," the musician writes on Instagram.

Neuwirth explains that he will not comment further on his decision - and is probably referring to the reasons that led him to distance himself from the ESC right now.

Schöneberger: "70 years full of glitter, drama and hits"

Well then, the German TV station SWR is relying on a double presenter for the first time for the German preliminary round.

This won't be a big change for Hazel Brugger, as she already hosted the ESC final show in Basel last year as part of a trio with Sandra Studer and Michelle Hunziker.

Like Schöneberger, Brugger is therefore an ESC-experienced host. She is already really looking forward to the big anniversary show: "This year the ESC will be 70. 70 years full of glitter, drama and of course lots of hits that you simply have to sing along to."

She continues: "I'm really looking forward to looking back on the very best moments, the biggest catchy tunes and the absolutely craziest outfits at the German preliminary round."

Barbara Schöneberger also seems happy with her new presenter: "Hazel Brugger is at my side this year. Phew, the burden of finding the perfect act for Vienna alone is really falling off my shoulders."

Brugger: "Music and satire have no limits"

Meanwhile, Hazel Brugger jokes: "ESC, that's when Europe listens and Germany hopes. As you know, music and satire have no limits, but taste does."

The comedian emphasizes that she is already looking forward to "our first joint moderation" and explains: "The fact that I was chosen means that I have a great deal of trust - or that the people in charge couldn't find anyone else."

He continues: "If one of the nine acts manages to leave Barbara or me, us two chatterboxes, speechless, they have my full respect."

