From "damn good" to "completely inappropriate"Hazel Brugger's ESC moderation triggers discussions
Bruno Bötschi
18.5.2025
It was clear from the outset that the comments made by ESC presenter Hazel Brugger would provoke discussion among TV viewers. This is how the media and the internet reacted to the comedian after the show.
It is a well-known fact that anyone who hosts or comments on the Eurovision Song Contest has to be prepared for criticism afterwards.
Musicians from 26 countries competed in the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel on Saturday evening. The contest is the world's biggest music competition and attracts over 180 million viewers every year.
The 31-year-old's humor is often as dry as desert sand. But that is precisely why her fans love her. People who don't know Brugger well, on the other hand, ask themselves after her ESC performance on X:
"What's that Hazel doing there? Totally inappropriate", "Can Hazel Brugger be any more wooden?" and "Does Hazel have something wrong with her back or why is she so stiff?"
"The Swiss presenter's special style - especially in comparison with her two co-presenters - was not well received by everyone," claimed T-Online this Sunday morning.
Graham Norton: "Hazel Brugger is wonderful"
Meanwhile, BBC cult commentator Graham Norton, who loves to poke fun at the respective ESC hosts, has come to appreciate Hazel Brugger in recent days: "She's wonderful - a kind of anti-host."
And the majority of TV viewers also gave the comedian great marks: "Hazel Brugger is doing a really damn good job tonight", "Hazel is a perfect Eurovision host" and "I love Hazel", raved the users on X.
The people in front of the flicker box particularly liked how Hazel Brugger repeatedly made fun of herself during the two ESC semi-finals and the final and emphasized her special character traits.
With a totally serious face, the comedian explained that she was "typically Swiss" and therefore hardly showed any emotion, only to follow this up with an example: "When my first child was born, I was so overwhelmed with joy that I almost smiled."