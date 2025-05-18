"But Hazel Brugger's premiere as ESC presenter was not well received by everyone," writes the German portal T-Online this Sunday morning. Picture: Keystone

It was clear from the outset that the comments made by ESC presenter Hazel Brugger would provoke discussion among TV viewers. This is how the media and the internet reacted to the comedian after the show.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The fact is: The 69th Eurovision Song Contest from Basel was a world-class event

The show interlude by the three presenters Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer in particular generated many positive reactions.

But as was to be expected, some commentators were desperately looking for the fly in the ointment immediately after the show. Show more

It is a well-known fact that anyone who hosts or comments on the Eurovision Song Contest has to be prepared for criticism afterwards.

Musicians from 26 countries competed in the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel on Saturday evening. The contest is the world's biggest music competition and attracts over 180 million viewers every year.

Rarely have the media been as unanimous after an ESC as they were this year: Sandra Studer, Michelle Hunziker and Hazel Brugger did a great job as hosts.

Poorly informed about Hazel Brugger's career

But pleasing everyone is an art that nobody can do - and a comedian can't do it anyway. Otherwise she would definitely have missed her job.

"While Studer and Hunziker have already performed on numerous big shows in their long careers and have also appeared on the ESC stage, Saturday was a premiere for Hazel Brugger," writes T-Online.

The German online portal proves only one thing: they are poorly informed about Hazel Brugger's career.

Hazel fans remember all too well when the comedian shone as a presenter on the TV show "Wer stiehlt mir die Show?" in 2022 and achieved the best ratings far and wide.

This trio rocked the ESC: Michelle Hunziker, Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer (from left to right). Picture: Keystone

The 31-year-old's humor is often as dry as desert sand. But that is precisely why her fans love her. People who don't know Brugger well, on the other hand, ask themselves after her ESC performance on X:

"What's that Hazel doing there? Totally inappropriate", "Can Hazel Brugger be any more wooden?" and "Does Hazel have something wrong with her back or why is she so stiff?"

"The Swiss presenter's special style - especially in comparison with her two co-presenters - was not well received by everyone," claimed T-Online this Sunday morning.

Graham Norton: "Hazel Brugger is wonderful"

Meanwhile, BBC cult commentator Graham Norton, who loves to poke fun at the respective ESC hosts, has come to appreciate Hazel Brugger in recent days: "She's wonderful - a kind of anti-host."

And the majority of TV viewers also gave the comedian great marks: "Hazel Brugger is doing a really damn good job tonight", "Hazel is a perfect Eurovision host" and "I love Hazel", raved the users on X.

An "anti-host": BBC commentator Graham Norton on ESC presenter Hazel Brugger. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire/dpa

The people in front of the flicker box particularly liked how Hazel Brugger repeatedly made fun of herself during the two ESC semi-finals and the final and emphasized her special character traits.

With a totally serious face, the comedian explained that she was "typically Swiss" and therefore hardly showed any emotion, only to follow this up with an example: "When my first child was born, I was so overwhelmed with joy that I almost smiled."

And the conclusion of blue News?

Hazel Brugger, Sandra Studer and Michelle Hunziker proved their world-class format as ESC presenters. And all of it: Made in Switzerland.

Momoll.

More videos from this section