Surprise on Wednesday evening: US pop star Justin Timberlake will not be performing at Open Air Frauenfeld as planned. Small consolation: a top-class replacement has already been found.

Gabriela Beck

The organizers cite production problems as the reason.

Instead, US rapper Asap Rocky is taking over the headliner slot - and is causing a stir among fans. Show more

A few weeks before the start of Open Air Frauenfeld, there is a surprising turnaround: Justin Timberlake, originally announced as the headliner for Thursday evening, will not be performing. The organizers announced this on Wednesday evening via Instagram. The reason given was "production difficulties". No further details were given.

The cancellation is not entirely unexpected: After the line-up announcement in March, criticism rained down from loyal hip-hop fans who found Timberlake's style incompatible with the festival's traditional profile.

The organizers apparently reacted to the dissatisfaction - and presented a new headliner shortly after the cancellation: Asap Rocky. The US rapper, known for his energetic performances and hits such as "Praise the Lord", has already thrilled the audience in Frauenfeld several times - most recently in 2022.

Return to a seasoned hip-hop act

The choice of Timberlake was originally seen as part of a new strategic direction for the festival. According to Festival Director René Götz at the time, the aim was to "appeal to a broader audience" and further develop the festival as a world of experience. With the return of a seasoned hip-hop act such as Asap Rocky, it now appears that the focus is back on the established target group.

It is currently unclear whether Timberlake will complete other stops on his European tour as planned. The performance in Frauenfeld is still listed on his website - although it has officially been canceled.

