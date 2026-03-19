Hecht were the big winners at the 19th Swiss Music Awards in Zurich's Hallenstadion on Thursday evening. Keystone

They are the best band, best live act, best streaming artist and also have the best hit: Hecht dominated the 19th Swiss Music Awards on Thursday evening. They were honored with four concrete blocks in the Hallenstadion. Trauffer was honored as best solo act.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Lucerne rock pop band Hecht won four concrete blocks at the Swiss Music Awards.

Zoë Më received the award for "Best Breaking Act". Her breakthrough came with her poetic performance at the ESC.

The best national solo act is Trauffer. Show more

The award for best live act meant the most to them, the Hecht frontman told the Keystone-SDA news agency after the award ceremony. They are now almost in a bit of a state of shock: "I was so hoping that we would win a stone. The fact that it's now four out of four and that the people out there are so loyal to us is a very moving feeling."

The success of the Lucerne rock pop band on this evening is not entirely surprising; Hecht is one of the most commercially successful bands in the country. The five musicians ensure full halls: Their concert in May will fill the entire Hallenstadion.

The concrete block for the best hit was awarded to the song "Mon Amour". This award was decided by the viewers at home, who were able to vote for their favorite via televoting.

With their summer hit, Hecht beat Zoë Më and her song "Voyage", which the musician from Fribourg presented as the Swiss ESC entry in Basel last May. Megawatt and Gölä were also nominated for best hit with their joint song "Brich mir mis Herz".

Folk music is still popular

The best national solo act is Trauffer. The folk-pop singer and entrepreneur from the Bernese Oberland beat off competition from his former "Büetzer-Bueb" colleague Gölä and Nemo. "I really didn't think it would be enough for the 'Holzchuelischnitzer'," said the folk musician in a video message.

Trauffer released the album "Heubode" in 2025 and invited guests to the "Heubode Party" three times in the Hallenstadion. The album's title track could probably be described as dialect organ rock with yodele interludes.

The SMA also opened with folk music - Bligg was accompanied by yodelers during his performance. The musician and rapper sang some of his well-known songs as well as his new single "Galerie". And Beatrice Egli performed "Heimweh" towards the end of the show.

Young Swiss musicians

Zoë Më received the award for "Best Breaking Act". Her breakthrough came with her poetic performance at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC). "I've been writing songs since I was 10 years old," said Zoë Më in her acceptance speech. It is all the nicer when your work is seen. Also nominated with her were the rappers DVW & NAIJA03 and Heimatliebi, the formation consisting of Urs Fischer jun., Andreas "Schibä" Scheiben and Adamo Häller, who have dedicated themselves to "Stadion-Ländler".

The artist Baby Volcano, who grew up in the Jura and whose real name is Lorena Stadelmann, was awarded the stone for Best Act from French-speaking Switzerland. She sings and raps in Spanish and French over heavy, progressive beats. Baby Volcano was also nominated for Best Live Act, but Hecht came out on top here.

Jule X from Bern is also at home in rap. He was honored as "Most Rising Artist Social Media". His Bernese colleague and indie pop musician EDB and the young rapper Lou Kaena from Zurich were in the running for the award with him.

Miss C-Line wins Artist Award

Neo-soul artist Miss C-Line was awarded the only SMA prize where other Swiss musicians decide who deserves it. Troubas Kater and electro-punk artist Camilla Sparksss from Lugano were also in with a chance, although she was not present.

The Zurich songwriter, guitarist and producer Nina Valotti won in the newcomer category "SRF 3 Best Talent". She released her debut album "Fang nomal a" in 2025. Her dialect pop is all about doubt, but also exudes a spirit of optimism.

Switzerland's best-known music prize was awarded in 14 categories. Divided into national and international categories, awards were given to those who had drawn particular attention to themselves. The show, once again hosted by the presenter duo Melanie Winiger and Annina Frey, featured performances by musicians from the country. For example, seven-time SMA winner Bastian Baker. He performed together with his protégé Soleroy; Baker is a mentor to the 23-year-old from Solothurn.

"It wasn't always easy," said the artist in her acceptance speech in English. In the music industry, she was often told that she had to focus more on one genre, said the multi-instrumentalist on the SMA stage. She was therefore pleased that there was also room for cross-genre music at the event.

Bastian Baker, Lo & Leduc, JJ

The Bernese duo Lo & Leduc were also on the SMA stage. Together with the Lucerne musician, they performed their joint song "Altpapier", which they released in February. JJ, the current ESC champion from Austria, also made a guest appearance.

Prominent guests from the Swiss music scene were in the audience. These included Dabu Fantastic, who won an award last year, Baschi, Stefanie Heinzmann and this year's Swiss ESC participant Veronica Fusaro.