Promo clip here, collaboration with stars of the younger generation there: Heino is currently using every opportunity to promote his new single.
It's called "Ein Gläschen am Morgen" and is set to become a new Malle hit - at least if Heino has his way. The 86-year-old is hoping to attract listeners to his new song, particularly via social media.
Helene Fischer and Florian Silbereisen celebrated great success with the latter after its release at the end of 2024 - not least because the song went viral on TikTok.
Heino defends himself against criticism of new song
Heino would probably have no objections to similar success with his new single. To date, however, the song has made rather negative headlines. The reason for this was that critics noted that "Ein Gläschen am Morgen" trivialized alcohol consumption.
"In order to reach young people with 86, you have to break new ground these days," the artist told Bild, seeing himself unfairly cast in a bad light. He explained that the majority of his fans perceived the song as "funny".
Nude model Micaela Schäfer and TikToker Streichbruder are also supposed to help Heino with his advertising. Both appear in another promotional video for "Ein Gläschen am Morgen".
Fans reacted dividedly to the collaboration. "I celebrate this collaboration," commented one fan. Others also had words of praise. In contrast, another user thought he was in a "really big fever dream".