Singer Heino is currently heavily promoting his latest single "Ein Gläschen am Morgen". Picture: IMAGO/Zoonar

A summer hit for Heino? At least that's what the singer would like for his new single "Ein Gläschen am Morgen". The 86-year-old even accepts a jibe at Helene Fischer for it.

Bruno Bötschi

Promo clip here, collaboration with stars of the younger generation there: Heino is currently using every opportunity to promote his new single.

It's called "Ein Gläschen am Morgen" and is set to become a new Malle hit - at least if Heino has his way. The 86-year-old is hoping to attract listeners to his new song, particularly via social media.

One promo video in particular is currently making people sit up and take notice. The reason: in it, Heino pokes fun at his fellow pop stars Florian Silbereisen and Helene Fischer.

"Who needs 'the cup of coffee or the glass of wine'?"

The video shows Heino in a restaurant, where he has taken a seat at a table. He has a glass with him, which is obviously filled with an alcoholic soft drink.

"Who needs 'a cup of coffee or a glass of wine' when you can have 'a glass in the morning'?" Heino poses a provocative question.

Provocative because he declares his single to be the legitimate successor to the song "Schau mal herein".

Helene Fischer and Florian Silbereisen celebrated great success with the latter after its release at the end of 2024 - not least because the song went viral on TikTok.

Heino defends himself against criticism of new song

Heino would probably have no objections to similar success with his new single. To date, however, the song has made rather negative headlines. The reason for this was that critics noted that "Ein Gläschen am Morgen" trivialized alcohol consumption.

"In order to reach young people with 86, you have to break new ground these days," the artist told Bild, seeing himself unfairly cast in a bad light. He explained that the majority of his fans perceived the song as "funny".

Nude model Micaela Schäfer and TikToker Streichbruder are also supposed to help Heino with his advertising. Both appear in another promotional video for "Ein Gläschen am Morgen".

Fans reacted dividedly to the collaboration. "I celebrate this collaboration," commented one fan. Others also had words of praise. In contrast, another user thought he was in a "really big fever dream".

