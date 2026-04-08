Helene Fischer's 360° stadium tour stops at Zurich's Letzigrund on July 14, 2026. Getty Images/Andreas Rentz

The set list for Helene Fischer's 2026 Giga Tour is still top secret. But her guitarist has revealed in advance that the pop queen will be performing some new songs.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The setlist for Helene Fischer's 360° Tour 2026 remains a secret, but according to guitarist Yasi Hofer it includes three brand new songs.

Fans are speculating about a possible new album following the tour, as Fischer's last regular album was released in 2021.

Rehearsals are already in full swing, while Fischer also wants to adapt her tour organizationally to life with her children. Show more

A few details about her 360-degree tour have already been leaked by pop star Helene Fischer. She has presented the stage to her fans - as an appetizer, so to speak.

The 41-year-old is keeping further details - such as the set list with all the songs on it - a secret. Above all, fans are speculating whether a new album will follow the start of the tour. It would probably be a well-planned move, as Helene Fischer will have a full media presence immediately after the performances.

She released her last album in 2021 under the name "Rausch". This was also followed by new songs, but they were children's songs (2025 "Die schönsten Kinderlieder - Winter- und Weihnachtszeit").

Now her guitarist has revealed in the new episode of her podcast "Tourstop" that Fischer's song list for her concerts next year has a special surprise in store: "The setlist contains three brand new songs," says Yasi Hofer. And this was sent to the band members about a week ago.

Rehearsals for the 360-degree tour are underway. The pop singer will only be there "for a visit" at the beginning - but will really get stuck in later.

On tour with children? Of course

At an earlier press conference about the tour in Munich, Helene Fischer said she would be taking her children with her during her gigs: "I'm not the first artist to start a tour as a mother. I will have to solve this very spontaneously, but it is of course a special planning that comes with it, because you are not only responsible for yourself, but also for two creatures."

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