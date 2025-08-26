Fans must be strongHelene Fischer cancels traditional Christmas show
Sven Ziegler
26.8.2025
The traditional "Helene Fischer Show" on December 25 has been canceled this year. The reason is the singer's second maternity leave - she is taking time for her family. ZDF confirms the cancellation and is planning a replacement.
ZDF also confirmed the cancellation to Focus Online: "After in-depth consultations with Helene Fischer and her team, we have jointly decided to suspend the 'Helene Fischer Show' in 2025.
The extensive and time-consuming training and rehearsal dates are unfortunately not possible this year," the broadcaster explained. At the same time, ZDF announced that it was planning a replacement program for the first Christmas evening.
Cancellations already during the pandemic
The Christmas show has been a permanent fixture in the ZDF program since 2011. It was broadcast annually between 2011 and 2019 before the pandemic caused several interruptions.
The show did not return until 2023, followed by another edition in 2024. A total of eleven regular Christmas Eve shows have been broadcast to date.
With the cancellation in 2025, the Christmas show is taking another break - but fans can hope that the singer will return after her family time.