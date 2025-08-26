Helene Fischer cancels the Christmas show. Getty Images

The traditional "Helene Fischer Show" on December 25 has been canceled this year. The reason is the singer's second maternity leave - she is taking time for her family. ZDF confirms the cancellation and is planning a replacement.

Helene Fischer's fans will have to do without a firm highlight this year: The popular "Helene Fischer Show" on December 25 will not take place in 2025.

The singer became a mother for the second time in August and announced on Instagram that she wanted to take some time off. "It is all the more difficult for me to tell you that there will be no show in 2025," she wrote in a handwritten letter to her fans.

ZDF also confirmed the cancellation to Focus Online: "After in-depth consultations with Helene Fischer and her team, we have jointly decided to suspend the 'Helene Fischer Show' in 2025.

The extensive and time-consuming training and rehearsal dates are unfortunately not possible this year," the broadcaster explained. At the same time, ZDF announced that it was planning a replacement program for the first Christmas evening.

Cancellations already during the pandemic

The Christmas show has been a permanent fixture in the ZDF program since 2011. It was broadcast annually between 2011 and 2019 before the pandemic caused several interruptions.

The show did not return until 2023, followed by another edition in 2024. A total of eleven regular Christmas Eve shows have been broadcast to date.

With the cancellation in 2025, the Christmas show is taking another break - but fans can hope that the singer will return after her family time.