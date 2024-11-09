  1. Residential Customers
Arab stereotypes? Helene Fischer earns criticism with children's song "Aramsamsam"

9.11.2024 - 12:29

Helene Fischer's new children's album contains the song "Aramsamsam", which has sparked discussions about cultural sensitivity. The debate sheds light on the origins and misunderstandings surrounding the song.

09.11.2024, 12:29

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Helene Fischer's children's song "Aramsamsam" has sparked a debate about cultural sensitivity, particularly because of its possible depiction of Arab stereotypes.
  • Critics complain that the song could convey stereotypes about Arab culture through mispronunciation and gestures, but Fischer's version avoids overtly orientalist depictions.
  • The debate emphasizes the responsibility to interpret cultural songs sensitively and to question stereotypes in order to ensure respectful use in the children's song repertoire.
Helene Fischer's new children's song album has sparked a debate about cultural sensitivity with the song "Aramsamsam".

The song, which originally comes from Morocco, has been criticized for allegedly ridiculing the Arabic language.

However, the discussion is more complex than it seems at first glance, reports "srf.ch". The topic was highlighted in a cultural current affairs program on SRF Radio on 7 November.

This is what "Aramsamsam" is about

During a trip to Morocco, a mother experienced how her daughter came into contact with other children by singing "Aramsamsam". This experience shows that the song can have a unifying power. Nevertheless, it is seen as problematic in the current debate as it could convey clichés about the Arab world.

Time outWhy Helene Fischer is now taking a longer break

Originally from Morocco, "Aramsamsam" has spread around the world and can be found in many children's song playlists. The Moroccan-Swiss musician Samir Essahbi remembers learning the song in Marrakech in the 1960s.

However, misunderstandings have crept in with the spread of the song. For example, the word "a rafiq" is often sung as "Arabi", accompanied by gestures reminiscent of Muslim prayer practices. These depictions can be perceived as simplistic and stereotyping.

Helene Fischer refrained from making references

The term Orientalism, coined by Edward Said, describes the Western view of the Arab world, which is often characterized by stereotypes. This perspective is also reflected in the choreography and imagery of some adaptations of "Aramsamsam", which feature flying carpets and snake charmers.

Helene Fischer's version of the song dispenses with such references. In a TikTok clip, she sings "Arabi", but dispenses with the prayer gesture and instead chooses a different hand gesture, which can also be found in many Arabic versions of the song.

@helenefischer

Ich glaube die Choreo für meine Show steht! 😉 Wer von euch ist am 6. oder 7.12. in Düsseldorf bei den Aufzeichnungen der Show dabei? 🤩

♬ Aramsamsam - Helene Fischer

"Aramsamsam" is not comparable to songs such as "Three Chinese with the double bass", which contain racist stereotypes. Rather, it is one of the few songs in the children's song repertoire that originates from the global South.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

