2026 will be a special year for pop queen Helene Fischer: the "Atemlos" singer is celebrating her 20th stage anniversary. In a new interview, she looks back on her stellar career and gives an insight into her life as a mother of two.

In an interview, she takes an emotional look back at her career and talks openly about personal challenges and her partner Thomas Seitel.

As a mother of two, she is currently consciously withdrawing from the public eye in order to spend more time with her family. Show more

Next year, Helene Fischer celebrates her 20th stage anniversary. Now she looks back and shares some very personal words about her partner Thomas Seitel.

Helene Fischer will celebrate her 20th stage anniversary next year. In a new interview with the "Bild" newspaper, she has now spoken about her career and her private life, providing intimate insights.

The singer recently announced her big stadium tour for 2026, during which she wants to celebrate two decades of her musical career with her fans. Helene Fischer will be performing at the Letzigrund in Zurich on July 14. In an interview, she reflects on her beginnings and expresses her gratitude.

Although her first album "Von hier bis unendlich" was released in 2006 and marked the beginning of her career, she already appeared on television in 2005. Back then, she sang with her then partner Florian Silbereisen in the ARD show "Das Hochzeitsfest der Volksmusik". Looking back, she describes this performance as jumping in at the deep end, as she had no experience with cameras. "I was completely overwhelmed. Nobody had explained it to me beforehand," Fischer recalls. But everything worked out in the end.

Helene Fischer allows herself to be vulnerable

Helene Fischer became a mother for the second time this year. She has two daughters with her partner Thomas Seitel, an aerial acrobat. The two have been a couple since 2018. In 2021, Fischer released the song "Hand in Hand" on her album "Rausch", which tells her love story with Seitel. "This song means so much to me. Because it tells our story. And because it was the first time I opened up so deeply," she said.

The artist, who doesn't normally reveal anything private, also emphasized: "With this song, I gave everyone a very deep insight. I still get goosebumps today when I hear it. Everything came out of me 100 percent." She allowed herself to be "vulnerable. But strong at the same time," Fischer added.

At the moment, she doesn't feel the need to open up to the public. She is enjoying the peace and quiet and spending time with her family. "This year belongs to my family. I am very conscious and very withdrawn," she explained. She also expressed her gratitude: "I'm happy that everyone is healthy. I am very, very grateful for my current life."

