Astonishing confession Helene Fischer: "Often felt like an alien"

Carlotta Henggeler

11.3.2026

Helene Fischer has been on stage for years and has experienced a lot in the process. (archive picture)
Getty Images/Andreas Rentz

Helene Fischer has been one of the biggest stars in the pop world for years. In an Instagram video, she looked back on the beginnings of her career. They weren't always easy, the singer told us.

11.03.2026, 19:48

11.03.2026, 19:57

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Helene Fischer says in an Instagram video that she "often felt like an alien" at the beginning of her career because she wanted to do more than just sing and be on stage as an entertainer.
  • Looking back, the now 41-year-old pop star says that this phase was not easy, as many people did not understand her show concept at first.
Pop star Helene Fischer (41) rarely gives her fans private insights into her life. But as she prepares for her upcoming "360° Stadion Tour", she recently found time for a few questions during a photo shoot. She shared the clip on her Instagram account. She also looked back on the beginnings of her long career: back then, she "often felt like an alien when I was always different than expected", the singer admitted.

"Because I always wanted to be more than just a singer. I wanted to entertain, to be on stage," explained the 41-year-old, who became a mother for the second time in August 2025. It wasn't "very easy" at first, the pop star continued: "I often felt like an alien when I was simply being watched and everyone was asking themselves: What is she doing there? Why isn't she just singing?"

Helene Fischer thinks to her younger self: "Take your time!"

Now, a few years later and a lot more experienced, Fischer knows what she would have said to her younger self: "Always, always, always trust yourself. Listen to your gut feeling, to your heart, and any doubt is okay and it's also completely, completely normal. Not everything has to be perfect, you can grow. Take your time!"

The fortune of the pop queen. This is how much Helene Fischer earns in a year

Fischer has now been in the spotlight for more than 20 years and has already experienced a surprise or two on stage. "Well, I've already burst clothes," the 41-year-old answered a fan question. But: "The show must go on," explains the pop star and thinks back to a completely different event: "What I found really great: I didn't get a bunch of flowers on stage, but a bunch of sausages." The singer took it with humor: "I thought it was very creative!"

