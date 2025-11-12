"Being Helene Fischer again" - Gallery Helene Fischer goes on tour again in 2026. Image: dpa She is back from her baby break. Image: dpa Fischer presented her tour plans in Munich. Image: dpa As a mother, she has to plan more these days, says Fischer. Image: dpa "Being Helene Fischer again" - Gallery Helene Fischer goes on tour again in 2026. Image: dpa She is back from her baby break. Image: dpa Fischer presented her tour plans in Munich. Image: dpa As a mother, she has to plan more these days, says Fischer. Image: dpa

Her fans had to wait a long time, now Helene Fischer is returning from her maternity leave - with a huge program. Swiss fans can rejoice, Helene Fischer is also coming to Zurich.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Helene Fischer is returning after her maternity leave with a big anniversary tour to thank her fans for 20 years of support.

The 2026 tour includes concerts in Germany, Austria and Switzerland - including a performance in Zurich on July 14.

Fischer is planning a 360-degree show with close contact with the audience, no new album is planned, but new music is possible at the concerts. Show more

German hit singer Helene Fischer wants to say thank you to her fans with her new tour next year. "It's my bow and my big thank you," she said at the presentation of the tour program in Munich.

She wants to celebrate her 20 years on stage in her anniversary year with the fans who have been with her for years. "It really will be a huge party," said the 41-year-old, who is finally returning from maternity leave after the birth of her second daughter with the concerts. "We want to have the biggest party."

Concerts in front of 750,000 fans

She plans to perform in front of around 750,000 fans in June and July - in German cities as well as Vienna and Zurich. The Swiss concert will take place on July 14, 2026 in the Hallenstadion. According to concert organizer Marek Lieberberg, 600,000 tickets have been sold so far.

There will be a 360-degree stage and catwalks in the middle of the stadiums during the performances. "I just wanted to be right in the middle of it all," said Fischer. And she wanted to make "the experience as intimate as it can be in a stadium". There are no plans for a new album, but Fischer did not rule out the possibility of new music being played at the concerts.

Planning more as a mother

As a mother of two children, she now "naturally has to organize and plan a lot more", she said - "like every woman, like every mother". "I'm not the first artist to start a tour as a mother." But the responsibility is different today. She is now "responsible not only for herself, but also for two creatures".

This is also why she takes a lot of time for her projects and is "not super active on social media now". "I have realized that this is not my strength."

Fischer is "only available in small packages"

She realized "that I always have to withdraw a little in order to be creative," she said.

"That's why I only ever do things one package at a time." There will now be a particularly large package next year.

