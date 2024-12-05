Helene Fischer is presenting her music show on ZDF again this year. Picture: Henning Kaiser/dpa

TV audiences can look forward to a new edition of the "Helene Fischer Show" - and to numerous star guests. The pop star herself has now announced the first names.

The pop singer herself has now revealed the first guests: Ayliva, Giovanni Zarrella and Alvaro Soler will be taking part.

The show will be recorded in Düsseldorf, and Fischer has announced further surprise guests to make the event a highlight. Show more

"The Helene Fischer Show" was on hiatus for three years. Last year, the ZDF festive gala by and with pop star Helene Fischer returned to its traditional slot on Christmas Day.

This year, the music event will once again be shown on the second channel. Celebrity guests are guaranteed as always. The first names have now been announced. Helene Fischer herself published them on her Instagram page.

"Only two more sleeps, my dears!" wrote the 40-year-old. "The excitement is growing immeasurably and I just want to tell you a little bit more: Here are the first guests for my show this year!"

The Instagram accounts of singer Ayliva (26), ZDF star Giovanni Zarrella (46) and chart-topper Alvaro Soler (33), well-known on TV from "The Voice Kids" and "Sing meinen Song", are linked.

Ayliva is a shooting star of the year 2024

"That's not all!" the show host hints at many more stars. "See you in Düsseldorf this weekend!"

The recording of the show will take place in the Rhine metropolis and will be broadcast on December 25 at 8.15 p.m. on the second channel.

Ayliva is likely to be a new face for many ZDF viewers. The 26-year-old is currently enjoying huge success on the online music market.

Her duet "Wunder", recorded with rapper Apache 207, was recently voted the most successful music video of the year on YouTube with 24 million views. The song is also at the top of the Apple Music and Spotify annual charts in Germany.

