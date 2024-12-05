"The Helene Fischer Show" was on hiatus for three years. Last year, the ZDF festive gala by and with pop star Helene Fischer returned to its traditional slot on Christmas Day.
This year, the music event will once again be shown on the second channel. Celebrity guests are guaranteed as always. The first names have now been announced. Helene Fischer herself published them on her Instagram page.
"Only two more sleeps, my dears!" wrote the 40-year-old. "The excitement is growing immeasurably and I just want to tell you a little bit more: Here are the first guests for my show this year!"
Ayliva is likely to be a new face for many ZDF viewers. The 26-year-old is currently enjoying huge success on the online music market.
Her duet "Wunder", recorded with rapper Apache 207, was recently voted the most successful music video of the year on YouTube with 24 million views. The song is also at the top of the Apple Music and Spotify annual charts in Germany.