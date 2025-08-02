Daniel Moon is probably Ed Sheeran's biggest fan. He follows the superstar all over Europe during his tour - and spends a fortune doing so. blue News spoke to him outside the Letzigrund.

He has already spent between 15,000 and 20,000 euros on it.

His dream is to perform on stage with Ed Sheeran one day. Show more

Ed Sheeran will be performing at Zurich's Letzigrund Stadium on August 2 and 3, 2025. Daniel Moon, probably his biggest fan, will also be there. blue News spoke to him (interview in English).

The young man from Cyprus has been following the superstar for weeks during his tour throughout Europe. Whatever the weather, he stands outside the stadium, plays his guitar and wants to make people happy with his music.

"It should be between 15,000 and 20,000 euros"

He always has his goal firmly in sight: He wants to perform on stage with his idol one day. He hasn't managed that yet - but Ed Sheeran has already mentioned him on Tiktok.

But all this comes at a price. The young man has already spent a lot of money on his project: "It should be between 15,000 and 20,000 euros," he tells blue News. But it's worth it to him, because: "It's the main reason why I became a musician".

