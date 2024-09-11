Pop singer and actress Catarina Valente has died at the age of 93. Valente lived in Lugano. The Italian-French dual citizen died peacefully.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Caterina Valente, world-famous singer, guitarist and dancer, has died at the age of 93.

She died on September 9 at her home in Lugano. Her funeral was held in strict privacy at her own request.

Valente was rediscovered by the digital generation thanks to her bossa nova duet with Dean Martin, which has over 17 million YouTube views. Show more

Caterina Valente, Grammy-nominated singer, guitarist and dancer, died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lugano.

Valente was 93 years old. The world star died on September 9, according to her website.

At the request of the deceased, the funeral was held in strict privacy and there will be no further ceremonies or memorial services.

Caterina Valente at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam in August 1962. Image: IMAGO/piemags

With over 17 million YouTube views of her bossa nova duet with Dean Martin from the 1960s, singer, guitarist and dancer Caterina Valente has been rediscovered by the digital generation.

In her long career, Valente has created evergreens that are still well-known today: "Ganz Paris träumt von der Liebe", "Tschau, Tschau, Bambina" or "Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Honolulu Strandbikini". She sang in German, Italian, French, English and many other languages.

The entertainer also became famous for her versatile voice: she sang chansons, jazz and pop songs. After receiving the Bambi in 2005, she withdrew into private life, but remained active on Facebook and elsewhere. She often wrote there with her mischievous humor, such as "Age is not for wimps".

Valente was born in Paris in 1931 to a couple of Italian musicians. The family had been active in show business for generations. Valente was already touring with her parents in the 1930s, sometimes even performing on stage.