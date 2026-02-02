  1. Residential Customers
SRF announces big line-up Queen of hits Helene Fischer performs on "Happy Day"

Carlotta Henggeler

2.2.2026

Chart-topper Helene Fischer performs on "Happy Day" on Valentine's Day.
zVg

"Happy Day" trumps with big names on Valentine's Day: pop queen Helene Fischer performs on Nik Hartmann's SRF show. Luca Hänni will also be there.

02.02.2026, 15:32

02.02.2026, 16:25

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Helene Fischer celebrates her comeback in Switzerland on Valentine's Day and performs a hit medley live on Nik Hartmann's SRF show "Happy Day".
  • Luca Hänni fulfills a fan's dream and sings the musical hit "Ewigi Liebi" as a star duet with Jael (24) from Flums SG.
  • In addition to music, "Happy Day" fulfills other heartfelt wishes: from slalom training with ski stars to a home renovation for a seriously ill family.
  • "Happy Day" will be broadcast on SRF1 on Saturday, February 14, at 8.10 pm.
Show more

Helene Fischer celebrates her comeback in Switzerland with a hit medley live in the TV studio of show presenter Nik Hartmann.

It is her first Swiss appearance after her maternity leave - and her third visit to "Happy Day" before she celebrates her 20th stage anniversary in Zurich's Letzigrund in 2026.

Jael (24) from Flums SG experiences a very special moment: she sings the musical hit "Ewigi Liebi" together with Luca Hänni in a star duet. The film of the same name will be released in Swiss cinemas on February 12, 2026.

Skiing dreams are also fulfilled

"Happy Day" viewer Larissa surprises her mother Any (60) with a long-cherished dream: real slalom training with tilting poles. In Davos, after warming up with Olympic champion Sandro Viletta, she is personally trained by ski ace and SRF expert Marc Berthod.

Through time in the Döschwo. Luca Hänni enters the film business with

New home for the Vendola family Tamara from St. Gallen has been suffering from a severe nervous disorder for over 30 years, which severely restricts her everyday life. The impractical bathroom and the layout of the apartment make things even more difficult. "Happy Day" presenter Kiki Maeder and architect Andrin Schweizer and their renovation team get to work.

