Zara Larsson was annoyed on TikTok about her photo on Wikipedia. The singer keeps changing the teaser image, but the process is constantly being undone - much to her annoyance.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Singer Zara Larsson is annoyed in a viral TikTok video about what she sees as an unflattering main photo on her Wikipedia entry.

She has re-uploaded the photo several times, but it keeps getting changed on Wikipedia. Show more

Hit singer Zara Larsson is angry with Wikipedia. In a viral video on TikTok, the Swedish pop star rages against the free encyclopaedia and uses strong words. The reason: the singer is not happy with the main photo displayed on her page. However, her attempts to change it are always reversed.

The picture in question shows Zara Larsson during her performance at the "Isle of Wight Festival 2024". She stands on stage singing with a microphone in her hand, wearing only subtle make-up. However, the 28-year-old finds this photo unflattering, as she makes clear in a video on TikTok.

Wikipedia reacts to Zara Larsson video

"Whoever changes the Wikipedia photo to this picture ... Stop it!" she says angrily in the clip. The "Lush Life" performer makes it clear with a laugh: "I will never stop. I will never stop exchanging it for a beautiful one. I will never stop."

In the video, Zara Larsson scrolls through some of her Google images until she finally finds a backstage photo of herself from her "Midnight Sun" tour. This was the photo she wanted for her Wikipedia page. But every time she changed the picture, the process was reversed.

The problem: Wikipedia is freely editable and is run by volunteer authors. Nevertheless, images cannot be used at will, as Wikipedia itself has now pointed out on TikTok. The encyclopedia responded to Zara Larsson's video and explained that photos must be freely licensed. So if an unflattering celebrity image appears, it is usually because there is no better, freely usable photo.

However, Zara Larsson seems to be getting her way at the moment. At least on her English-language Wikipedia page, her desired main photo is currently posted. The German-language version, on the other hand, still shows the festival photo that she actually wants to get rid of.

