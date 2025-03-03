Rania Zeriri on "DSDS" in 2008. The singer now lives in Italy and is homeless. picture-alliance/ dpa

TV judge and pop producer Dieter Bohlen is saddened by the fate of former DSDS contestant Rania Zeriri. The Dutch singer now lives homeless in Italy.

Former DSDS contestant Rania Zeriri is now living homeless on the streets of a small town in southern Italy.

TV judge Dieter Bohlen was saddened by her fate and emphasized how difficult it is to remain successful in the music business in the long term.

He expressed the hope that Rania would receive support to get out of her difficult situation. Show more

The story of Rania Zeriri, who became famous in 2008 through her participation in the casting show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar", has moved many people. Today, the Dutch singer lives as a homeless person in Italy, blue News reported.

The sad fate of Rania does not leave "DSDS" judge Dieter Bohlen cold either.

Photos of Rania have appeared in Italian newspapers showing her emaciated and desperate on the streets of Avellino, a small town in southern Italy. These pictures have not only shocked her fans, but also Bohlen, who still remembers the talented singer well: she was a "funny, hearty figure".

"Only a few are lucky enough to be able to make a living from their music," said Bohlen in an interview with "bild.de". And he emphasized how tough the music business can be and that not everyone succeeds in it. Without backing and support, "everything can quickly turn into a disaster". The fate of Rania is a sad example of this.

Show business is a tough business

Rania Zeriri had some success after her participation in "DSDS", but her fame quickly faded. Without the necessary support and the right opportunities, she eventually found herself in a difficult situation. Her current life on the streets is a drastic contrast to her glamorous days in the limelight.

Bohlen expressed his hope that Rania will get the help she needs to get back on her feet.

He reminded the audience that show business often hides a harsh reality behind the glamorous facade.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

