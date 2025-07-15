Gurtenfestival ticker "Hotel fed me chocolate for three days": Macklemore on Switzerland
Valérie Glutz
15.7.2025
You have to work, are on vacation or simply didn't get any more tickets? No problem! blue News takes you to the festival in the ticker.
Gurtenfestival 2025
- The Gurtenfestival takes place from July 16 to 19 on Bern's local mountain, Gurten.
- Visitors can look forward to performances by Macklemore, K.I.Z., Will Smith, CRO and Franz Ferdinand, among others.
-
00.00 hrs
Good night!
OMG. What a great day!
The first day of Gurtenfestival is over for blue News. It was wonderful with you! We'll continue here tomorrow.
By the way, the Gurten program is far from finished today. From now on the DJs and DJanes will take over.
Have a good night!
-
23.54
Impressions from the concert
And because it was so unbelievably great: a few more impressions from the Macklemore concert.Macklemore GurtenfestivalMacklemore Gurtenfestival
-
23.52
The concert is finished!
Huuuuuui, what was that? Complete demolition at the Gurten. Macklemore has finished his concert after about an hour and 20 minutes.
-
11.46 pm
Macklemore in the audience!
The rapper wants to be close to his fans - he's in the audience!
-
11.32 pm
ENCORE, ENCORE, ENCORE!
Macklemore's concert is actually over - but of course he comes back for an encore. He plays "Good Old Days", a song that really makes you reminisce.
There is not just one, but two encores. "Can't Hold Us", he performs next. From front to back - the Gurten is shaking! Absolutely crazy!
-
11.28 pm
Huh, what's going on now?
The song "Tequilla" is playing while Macklemore throws Capri-Sun into the audience.
-
11.22 pm
Dance battle on the Gurten stage
The rapper is currently looking for two people who want to do a dance battle against each other. He performs his song "Dance Off" - it's almost a tradition.
And he's found what he's looking for: Alica from Dublin shows off her talent.
And Sascha from Bern - the young man has delivered!
-
23:18
People are going crazy!
But watch for yourself:
-
23.08
"I won't be quiet": Macklemore on Palestine
Of course, it wouldn't be a Macklemore concert if the rapper didn't talk about Palestine: "I discovered the Palestine flag," he says. "Certain people now want to turn off my mic and for me to leave the stage. I will not be quiet. Free Palestine," he continues.
-
22:48
Visitors love "Thrift Shop"
And it continues directly with a "banger". Macklemore raps his well-known song "Thrift Shop" - and the crowd loves it.
"The hotel has been feeding me Swiss chocolate for three days now," says Macklemore as soon as the song is finished.
-
22:44
Macklemore also loves Switzerland
After the first song, Macklemore talks to the crowd: "I'm so happy to be back at the Gurtenfestival. I'm in this fucking river every day. I go in every day with my dry bag," he says. If he lived in Bern, he would go "Aareschwümme" every day.
-
22.37
Macklemore is on the main stage
Macklemore is finally here! The US rapper is the last main act on the main stage tonight.
-
22:24
Gurtenfestival is waiting for Macklemore!
The space in front of the main stage is filling up. Baaaaald comes Macklemore.
-
10.22 pm
"He's just good"
Macklemore takes to the stage at 10.30 pm. "He's just good", say these fans - and he brings back memories of his youth.
-
22:18
Impressions from the Jule X concert
The Jule X concert was simply amazing - pure energy, a rousing atmosphere. You can tell: the Bernese is definitely at home here.Jule X concert GurtenfestivalJule X concert Gurtenfestival
-
10.06 pm
How do you survive four days of festival fun?
Four days of festival - endless fun. But what are the festival-goers' insider tips? Dabu - from Dabu Fantastic - also has a good tip for you:
-
21:58
The crowd at Jule X is huge
What a crowd, OMG! The Berner is definitely at home here.
-
9.39 pm
Jule X starts moshpit without men
That's right, Jule X's first mosh pit is to be without any men at all.
-
9.13 pm
What do you want to experience at the Gurten?
The Gurtenfestival lasts four days - but what do people really want here? Spoiler: Not just to listen to music...
-
Jule X is here!
Jule X is on stage - hands in the air:
-
9.07pm
Jule X is about to play - will there be a demolition?
A short break, then it's on with Jule X. Some fans are already waiting in front of the Waldbühne. Will there be a demolition?
-
9.06 pm
And because it was so nice...
...here are a few impressions of the Ski Aggu concert:Ski Aggu GurtenfestivalSki Aggu Gurtenfestival
-
8.32 pm
"W. Nuss vo Bümpliz" - and the crowd escalates
Ski Aggu briefly play the chorus of "W. Nuss vo Bümpliz" - and the crowd escalates.
Video: Timo Haucke
-
20:17
Ski Aggu brings Zartmann onto the stage
Of course, Ski Aggu is not alone here - he brings his colleague Zartmann on stage. He had a concert on the Gurten about an hour earlier.
-
8.05 pm
Aki Aggu gets the crowd dancing
Vibe check? Here you gooooooo:
He also wishes Nina Chuba a speedy recovery. She was supposed to perform on the main stage today, but she had to cancel her performance for health reasons.
Aggu also explains that he didn't bring a stage set with him because of the spontaneous performance. "Because the stage isn't full, you have to give 110 percent," he continues.
-
19.53
"Pröstli" as a greeting
As we know, Ski Aggu can speak "Schwiizerdütsch" pretty well (see ticker entry below). He also greets people at the concert with a "Pröstli".
He continues: "Salü Gurtenfestival, I was asked yesterday evening if I could do a stand-in for Nina Chubba. Of course I said yes, I love the Swiss mountain air and I love the Bernese rösti. And the Swiss crowd is the best anyway".
-
19.45
Crowd waiting for Ski Aggu
People gather in front of the main stage. Everyone is there for Ski Aggu!
-
19.33
Zoë Më sings "Voyage"
The last song Zoë Më sings is "Voyage", a song many have been waiting for. She performed it at the ESC.
-
7.15 pm
Super Mercado invites you to dance
No, you can't shop at the "Super Mercado" - supermarket in German - here you can dance!
-
7.04 pm
Zoë Më enchants fans on the Waldbühne
At 6.30 pm Zoë Më - this year's Swiss participant in the ESC - started her concert on the Waldbühne.
It's no longer raining - but many visitors are still wearing their tippets.
-
6.30 pm
Put on your tippets!
Uuuuuand it's pouring again, really! More and more festival-goers put on their tippets. The only strange thing is that the rain radar doesn't actually show any rain over the Gurten.
But the most important question here is actually: Will there be a mud fight at the Güsche?Rain GurtenfestivalRain Gurtenfestival
-
5.41 pm
Nina Chuba cancels concert - this is how guests react
You've probably already heard: Nina Chuba has canceled her performance at the Gurten for health reasons. Ski Aggu is coming instead. But what do Gurten visitors actually think? Our presenter Betina Bestgen asked them.
Let's put it this way: opinions are ... divided.
-
5.08 pm
How many points does Zoë Më get?
Zoë Më is also preparing for her concert on the Waldbühne. The Swiss ESC participant will be performing at 18:30. How many points will she get from the audience?
-
5.53 pm
We quickly check out the atmosphere...
Well, slowly but surely the Gurten is waking up.
-
5 p.m.
The first act on the main stage
Now the concerts on the main stage have started: Bibiza. The 26-year-old Austrian is known for his rap songs.
And the space in front of the main stage is slowly but surely filling up.
-
16.27 hrs
Fun drinks are a must
What should not be missing at a festival? Exactly, fun drinks! And no, that doesn't just mean alcohol. The vegan bakery "Bakery Bakery" has even created a special Gurten Matcha: the Lavender Matcha.
-
16.09 hrs
How well do you know the Gurtenfestival?
Are you bored right now or are you still waiting for your favorite act? Of course we have a solution for you: test your knowledge in the Gurten quiz:
-
3.44 pm
David DiAlma opens the Gurten
The first concert starts at 3 pm. David DiAlma plays on the Waldbühne. Despite the rain, some people are dancing and singing.
-
3.12 pm
It's raining
Guyseeee, pack (or take off) your raincoat. It's raining on the Gurten.
-
3.04 pm
Ski Aggu is on its way
Nina Chuba was supposed to play on the main stage today at 19:45, but unfortunately the musician had to cancel at short notice for health reasons.
Get well soon, dear Nina!
But the slot won't remain empty: Ski Aggu is stepping in. He posted a story in "Schwiizerdütsch" on Instagram. He writes that he's on his way. And: "Chömed with one hundred and ten percent energy," he writes.
Dear Aggu, we will even come with 120 percent!
-
2.43 pm
Longer waiting time at the Gurtenbahn
The festival site has been officially open since 2 pm. New this year: on the website you can see the current capacity utilization of the Gurtenbahn, the footpaths and the toilets in real time. A practical traffic light system shows you at a glance how busy the areas are.
You can track the current capacity utilization here.
-
2:05 pm
These acts will get the local mountain shaking today
Main stage:
5 pm: Bibiza
19:45: Ski Aggu(replacing Nina Chuba)
22:30: Macklemore
Tent stage:
15:45: Judeline
18:30: Zartmann
21:15: Jeremias
00:00 Avaion
Forest stage:
15:00: David DiAlma
18:30: Zoë Më
21:15: Jule X
00:00 Baby Volcano
Of course, the program doesn't end there. This year, the Gurtenfestival is even inaugurating a fourth stage: The Forum offers space for comedy, literature and live podcasts. It is located opposite the main stage, behind the Comfort Zone grandstand.
You can find the entire Gurten program for Wednesday here.
-
12.54 pm
How to get to the Gurtenfestival in a relaxed way
Yes, yes - getting to the Gurten is not always easy. But this year there's something new that will make getting up the mountain a little easier:
-
Wednesday, July 16, 12.50 p.m.
Greetings from the Güsche!
The wait is over: the Gurtenfestival 2025 starts today! From July 16 to 19, over 65 acts will transform Bern's local mountain into a festival stronghold - with highlights such as Macklemore, Ski Aggu, Will Smith, Jorja Smith, Lola Young and many more.
blue News will of course also be on site at the Gurtenfestival and will be ticking live for you. So you won't miss a thing.
The first concert starts at 3 pm, David DiAlma will perform on the Waldbühne. By the way, Wednesday is sold out - the first time in the history of the festival.
We are looking forward to it!
-
July 16, 1 p.m.
It was so beautiful at Gurten last year:
It's finally time again: the Gurten Festival kicks off on Wednesday. But first, let's reminisce - that's how great it was last year: