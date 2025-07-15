  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Gurtenfestival ticker "Hotel fed me chocolate for three days": Macklemore on Switzerland

Valérie Glutz

15.7.2025

Gurtenfestival title gallery
Gurtenfestival title gallery. The main stage at the Gurtenfestival. Bibiza was the first act on the main stage.

The main stage at the Gurtenfestival. Bibiza was the first act on the main stage.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. View from the Waldbühne over the festival site.

View from the Waldbühne over the festival site.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. The very young are also at the Gurtenfestival - even with cowboy hats.

The very young are also at the Gurtenfestival - even with cowboy hats.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. A long queue has formed in front of the main entrance.

A long queue has formed in front of the main entrance.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. Headphones are also a must at a festival.

Headphones are also a must at a festival.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. The rain at the Gurtenfestival is sometimes more - and sometimes less - annoying.

The rain at the Gurtenfestival is sometimes more - and sometimes less - annoying.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. If you want to escape the rain, you have to get under the tents.

If you want to escape the rain, you have to get under the tents.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. Zoë Më also played at the Gurtenfestival.

Zoë Më also played at the Gurtenfestival.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. The Super Mercado invites you to dance.

The Super Mercado invites you to dance.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. Despite the rain: no time for a bad mood.

Despite the rain: no time for a bad mood.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. Ski Aggu gets the Gurten shaking.

Ski Aggu gets the Gurten shaking.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. Hands in the air.

Hands in the air.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. Bern was "ume" at the Jule X concert.

Bern was "ume" at the Jule X concert.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. Crowd waiting for Macklemore on Wednesday evening.

Crowd waiting for Macklemore on Wednesday evening.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. Macklemore on Wednesday evening.

Macklemore on Wednesday evening.

Image: blue News

Gurtenfestival title gallery. Everyone takes a quick break for Macklemore.

Everyone takes a quick break for Macklemore.

Image: blue News

Gurtenfestival title gallery
Gurtenfestival title gallery. The main stage at the Gurtenfestival. Bibiza was the first act on the main stage.

The main stage at the Gurtenfestival. Bibiza was the first act on the main stage.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. View from the Waldbühne over the festival site.

View from the Waldbühne over the festival site.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. The very young are also at the Gurtenfestival - even with cowboy hats.

The very young are also at the Gurtenfestival - even with cowboy hats.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. A long queue has formed in front of the main entrance.

A long queue has formed in front of the main entrance.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. Headphones are also a must at a festival.

Headphones are also a must at a festival.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. The rain at the Gurtenfestival is sometimes more - and sometimes less - annoying.

The rain at the Gurtenfestival is sometimes more - and sometimes less - annoying.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. If you want to escape the rain, you have to get under the tents.

If you want to escape the rain, you have to get under the tents.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. Zoë Më also played at the Gurtenfestival.

Zoë Më also played at the Gurtenfestival.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. The Super Mercado invites you to dance.

The Super Mercado invites you to dance.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. Despite the rain: no time for a bad mood.

Despite the rain: no time for a bad mood.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. Ski Aggu gets the Gurten shaking.

Ski Aggu gets the Gurten shaking.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. Hands in the air.

Hands in the air.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. Bern was "ume" at the Jule X concert.

Bern was "ume" at the Jule X concert.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. Crowd waiting for Macklemore on Wednesday evening.

Crowd waiting for Macklemore on Wednesday evening.

Image: Madcom

Gurtenfestival title gallery. Macklemore on Wednesday evening.

Macklemore on Wednesday evening.

Image: blue News

Gurtenfestival title gallery. Everyone takes a quick break for Macklemore.

Everyone takes a quick break for Macklemore.

Image: blue News

You have to work, are on vacation or simply didn't get any more tickets? No problem! blue News takes you to the festival in the ticker.

15.07.2025, 22:30

17.07.2025, 00:04

Gurtenfestival 2025

  • The Gurtenfestival takes place from July 16 to 19 on Bern's local mountain, Gurten.
  • Visitors can look forward to performances by Macklemore, K.I.Z., Will Smith, CRO and Franz Ferdinand, among others.
Show more

Bist du am Gurten?

  • Und du hast etwas Besonderes erlebt? Oder coole Fotos und Videos gemacht? Dann teile es mit uns!
  • Am einfachsten erreichst du uns über WhatsApp unter +41 79 282 27 12 oder per E-Mail .
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 00.00 hrs

    Good night!

    OMG. What a great day!

    The first day of Gurtenfestival is over for blue News. It was wonderful with you! We'll continue here tomorrow.

    By the way, the Gurten program is far from finished today. From now on the DJs and DJanes will take over.

    Have a good night!

    blue News ends the first day. Good night!
    blue News ends the first day. Good night!
    blue News
  • 23.54

    Impressions from the concert

    And because it was so unbelievably great: a few more impressions from the Macklemore concert.

    Macklemore Gurtenfestival
    Macklemore Gurtenfestival. Macklemore played on the main stage on Wednesday evening.

    Macklemore played on the main stage on Wednesday evening.

    Image: blue News

    Macklemore Gurtenfestival. Before the concert: huge crowd waiting for Macklemore.

    Before the concert: huge crowd waiting for Macklemore.

    Image: blue News

    Macklemore Gurtenfestival. Everyone takes a quick break for Macklemore.

    Everyone takes a quick break for Macklemore.

    Image: blue News

    Macklemore Gurtenfestival. The US rapper in his famous leo coat.

    The US rapper in his famous leo coat.

    Image: blue News

    Macklemore Gurtenfestival. The people really celebrated the US rapper.

    The people really celebrated the US rapper.

    Image: blue News

    Macklemore Gurtenfestival. It was completely full!

    It was completely full!

    Image: blue News

    Macklemore Gurtenfestival
    Macklemore Gurtenfestival. Macklemore played on the main stage on Wednesday evening.

    Macklemore played on the main stage on Wednesday evening.

    Image: blue News

    Macklemore Gurtenfestival. Before the concert: huge crowd waiting for Macklemore.

    Before the concert: huge crowd waiting for Macklemore.

    Image: blue News

    Macklemore Gurtenfestival. Everyone takes a quick break for Macklemore.

    Everyone takes a quick break for Macklemore.

    Image: blue News

    Macklemore Gurtenfestival. The US rapper in his famous leo coat.

    The US rapper in his famous leo coat.

    Image: blue News

    Macklemore Gurtenfestival. The people really celebrated the US rapper.

    The people really celebrated the US rapper.

    Image: blue News

    Macklemore Gurtenfestival. It was completely full!

    It was completely full!

    Image: blue News

  • 23.52

    The concert is finished!

    Huuuuuui, what was that? Complete demolition at the Gurten. Macklemore has finished his concert after about an hour and 20 minutes.

  • 11.46 pm

    Macklemore in the audience!

    The rapper wants to be close to his fans - he's in the audience!

    Macklemore in the audience
    Macklemore in the audience
    blue News
  • 11.32 pm

    ENCORE, ENCORE, ENCORE!

    Macklemore's concert is actually over - but of course he comes back for an encore. He plays "Good Old Days", a song that really makes you reminisce.

    There is not just one, but two encores. "Can't Hold Us", he performs next. From front to back - the Gurten is shaking! Absolutely crazy!

    We give his clothes 10 out of 10 points.
    We give his clothes 10 out of 10 points.
    blue News
  • 11.28 pm

    Huh, what's going on now?

    The song "Tequilla" is playing while Macklemore throws Capri-Sun into the audience.

    Macklemore with a Capri-Sun in his hand.
    Macklemore with a Capri-Sun in his hand.
    blue News
  • 11.22 pm

    Dance battle on the Gurten stage

    The rapper is currently looking for two people who want to do a dance battle against each other. He performs his song "Dance Off" - it's almost a tradition.

    And he's found what he's looking for: Alica from Dublin shows off her talent.

    Dance Battle participant.
    Dance Battle participant.
    blue News

    And Sascha from Bern - the young man has delivered!

    Dance Battle participant.
    Dance Battle participant.
    blue News
  • 23:18

    People are going crazy!

    But watch for yourself:

  • 23.08

    "I won't be quiet": Macklemore on Palestine

    Of course, it wouldn't be a Macklemore concert if the rapper didn't talk about Palestine: "I discovered the Palestine flag," he says. "Certain people now want to turn off my mic and for me to leave the stage. I will not be quiet. Free Palestine," he continues.

    There are several Palestine flags during his concert.
    There are several Palestine flags during his concert.
    blue News
  • 22:48

    Visitors love "Thrift Shop"

    And it continues directly with a "banger". Macklemore raps his well-known song "Thrift Shop" - and the crowd loves it.

    "The hotel has been feeding me Swiss chocolate for three days now," says Macklemore as soon as the song is finished.

  • 22:44

    Macklemore also loves Switzerland

    After the first song, Macklemore talks to the crowd: "I'm so happy to be back at the Gurtenfestival. I'm in this fucking river every day. I go in every day with my dry bag," he says. If he lived in Bern, he would go "Aareschwümme" every day.

  • 22.37

    Macklemore is on the main stage

    Macklemore is finally here! The US rapper is the last main act on the main stage tonight.

    How awesome is this crowd, please?
    How awesome is this crowd, please?
    blue News
  • 22:24

    Gurtenfestival is waiting for Macklemore!

    The space in front of the main stage is filling up. Baaaaald comes Macklemore.

    The concert hasn't started yet - but the people are ready for Macklemore.
    The concert hasn't started yet - but the people are ready for Macklemore.
    Madcom
  • 10.22 pm

    "He's just good"

    Macklemore takes to the stage at 10.30 pm. "He's just good", say these fans - and he brings back memories of his youth.

    Fans wait for Macklemore
    Fans wait for Macklemore
    blue News
  • 22:18

    Impressions from the Jule X concert

    The Jule X concert was simply amazing - pure energy, a rousing atmosphere. You can tell: the Bernese is definitely at home here.

    Jule X concert Gurtenfestival
    Jule X concert Gurtenfestival. Jule X on the Waldbühne.

    Jule X on the Waldbühne.

    Image: Madcom

    Jule X concert Gurtenfestival. You can tell: the Bernese is definitely at home here.

    You can tell: the Bernese is definitely at home here.

    Image: Madcom

    Jule X concert Gurtenfestival. The concert was really packed.

    The concert was really packed.

    Image: Madcom

    Jule X concert Gurtenfestival. The atmosphere was 10/10.

    The atmosphere was 10/10.

    Image: Madcom

    Jule X concert Gurtenfestival. People were clapping and dancing.

    People were clapping and dancing.

    Image: Madcom

    Jule X concert Gurtenfestival
    Jule X concert Gurtenfestival. Jule X on the Waldbühne.

    Jule X on the Waldbühne.

    Image: Madcom

    Jule X concert Gurtenfestival. You can tell: the Bernese is definitely at home here.

    You can tell: the Bernese is definitely at home here.

    Image: Madcom

    Jule X concert Gurtenfestival. The concert was really packed.

    The concert was really packed.

    Image: Madcom

    Jule X concert Gurtenfestival. The atmosphere was 10/10.

    The atmosphere was 10/10.

    Image: Madcom

    Jule X concert Gurtenfestival. People were clapping and dancing.

    People were clapping and dancing.

    Image: Madcom

  • 10.06 pm

    How do you survive four days of festival fun?

    Four days of festival - endless fun. But what are the festival-goers' insider tips? Dabu - from Dabu Fantastic - also has a good tip for you:

  • 21:58

    The crowd at Jule X is huge

    What a crowd, OMG! The Berner is definitely at home here.

  • 9.39 pm

    Jule X starts moshpit without men

    That's right, Jule X's first mosh pit is to be without any men at all.

  • 9.13 pm

    What do you want to experience at the Gurten?

    The Gurtenfestival lasts four days - but what do people really want here? Spoiler: Not just to listen to music...

  • Jule X is here!

    Jule X is on stage - hands in the air:

  • 9.07pm

    Jule X is about to play - will there be a demolition?

    A short break, then it's on with Jule X. Some fans are already waiting in front of the Waldbühne. Will there be a demolition?

    People are waiting for Jule X in front of the Waldbühne.
    People are waiting for Jule X in front of the Waldbühne.
    Madcom
  • 9.06 pm

    And because it was so nice...

    ...here are a few impressions of the Ski Aggu concert:

    Ski Aggu Gurtenfestival
    Ski Aggu Gurtenfestival. Ski Aggu got the Gurten shaking.

    Ski Aggu got the Gurten shaking.

    Image: Madcom

    Ski Aggu Gurtenfestival. And it was really packed.

    And it was really packed.

    Image: blue News

    Ski Aggu Gurtenfestival. How beautiful are soap bubbles, please? Of course, these were also a must at the concert.

    How beautiful are soap bubbles, please? Of course, these were also a must at the concert.

    Image: blue News

    Ski Aggu Gurtenfestival. More good vibes!

    More good vibes!

    Image: blue News

    Ski Aggu Gurtenfestival. The people celebrated Ski Aggu on the Gurten.

    The people celebrated Ski Aggu on the Gurten.

    Image: blue News

    Ski Aggu Gurtenfestival
    Ski Aggu Gurtenfestival. Ski Aggu got the Gurten shaking.

    Ski Aggu got the Gurten shaking.

    Image: Madcom

    Ski Aggu Gurtenfestival. And it was really packed.

    And it was really packed.

    Image: blue News

    Ski Aggu Gurtenfestival. How beautiful are soap bubbles, please? Of course, these were also a must at the concert.

    How beautiful are soap bubbles, please? Of course, these were also a must at the concert.

    Image: blue News

    Ski Aggu Gurtenfestival. More good vibes!

    More good vibes!

    Image: blue News

    Ski Aggu Gurtenfestival. The people celebrated Ski Aggu on the Gurten.

    The people celebrated Ski Aggu on the Gurten.

    Image: blue News

  • 8.32 pm

    "W. Nuss vo Bümpliz" - and the crowd escalates

    Ski Aggu briefly play the chorus of "W. Nuss vo Bümpliz" - and the crowd escalates.

    Video: Timo Haucke

  • 20:17

    Ski Aggu brings Zartmann onto the stage

    Of course, Ski Aggu is not alone here - he brings his colleague Zartmann on stage. He had a concert on the Gurten about an hour earlier.

    Zartmann on the main stage.
    Zartmann on the main stage.
    blue News
  • 8.05 pm

    Aki Aggu gets the crowd dancing

    Vibe check? Here you gooooooo:

    He also wishes Nina Chuba a speedy recovery. She was supposed to perform on the main stage today, but she had to cancel her performance for health reasons.

    Aggu also explains that he didn't bring a stage set with him because of the spontaneous performance. "Because the stage isn't full, you have to give 110 percent," he continues.

  • 19.53

    "Pröstli" as a greeting

    As we know, Ski Aggu can speak "Schwiizerdütsch" pretty well (see ticker entry below). He also greets people at the concert with a "Pröstli".

    He continues: "Salü Gurtenfestival, I was asked yesterday evening if I could do a stand-in for Nina Chubba. Of course I said yes, I love the Swiss mountain air and I love the Bernese rösti. And the Swiss crowd is the best anyway".

    Ski Aggu on the main stage.
    Ski Aggu on the main stage.
    blue News
  • 19.45

    Crowd waiting for Ski Aggu

    People gather in front of the main stage. Everyone is there for Ski Aggu!

    Waiting for Ski Aggu.
    Waiting for Ski Aggu.
    blue News
  • 19.33

    Zoë Më sings "Voyage"

    The last song Zoë Më sings is "Voyage", a song many have been waiting for. She performed it at the ESC.

  • 7.15 pm

    Super Mercado invites you to dance

    No, you can't shop at the "Super Mercado" - supermarket in German - here you can dance!

    The Super Mercado.
    The Super Mercado.
    Madcom

  • 7.04 pm

    Zoë Më enchants fans on the Waldbühne

    At 6.30 pm Zoë Më - this year's Swiss participant in the ESC - started her concert on the Waldbühne.

    Zoë Më on the Waldbühne.
    Zoë Më on the Waldbühne.
    Madcom

    It's no longer raining - but many visitors are still wearing their tippets.

    The tippets stay on.
    The tippets stay on.
    Madcom
  • 6.30 pm

    Put on your tippets!

    Uuuuuand it's pouring again, really! More and more festival-goers put on their tippets. The only strange thing is that the rain radar doesn't actually show any rain over the Gurten.

    But the most important question here is actually: Will there be a mud fight at the Güsche?

    Rain Gurtenfestival
    Rain Gurtenfestival. It always rains at the Gurtenfestival...

    It always rains at the Gurtenfestival...

    Image: Madcom

    Rain Gurtenfestival. ...not yet a problem for the visitors.

    ...not yet a problem for the visitors.

    Image: Madcom

    Rain Gurtenfestival. The visitors are equipped.

    The visitors are equipped.

    Image: Madcom

    Rain Gurtenfestival. There are also plenty of umbrellas.

    There are also plenty of umbrellas.

    Image: blue News

    Rain Gurtenfestival
    Rain Gurtenfestival. It always rains at the Gurtenfestival...

    It always rains at the Gurtenfestival...

    Image: Madcom

    Rain Gurtenfestival. ...not yet a problem for the visitors.

    ...not yet a problem for the visitors.

    Image: Madcom

    Rain Gurtenfestival. The visitors are equipped.

    The visitors are equipped.

    Image: Madcom

    Rain Gurtenfestival. There are also plenty of umbrellas.

    There are also plenty of umbrellas.

    Image: blue News

  • 5.41 pm

    Nina Chuba cancels concert - this is how guests react

    You've probably already heard: Nina Chuba has canceled her performance at the Gurten for health reasons. Ski Aggu is coming instead. But what do Gurten visitors actually think? Our presenter Betina Bestgen asked them.

    Let's put it this way: opinions are ... divided.

  • 5.08 pm

    How many points does Zoë Më get?

    Zoë Më is also preparing for her concert on the Waldbühne. The Swiss ESC participant will be performing at 18:30. How many points will she get from the audience?

    Zoë Më at the sound check.
    Zoë Më at the sound check.
    blue News
  • 5.53 pm

    We quickly check out the atmosphere...

    Well, slowly but surely the Gurten is waking up.

  • 5 p.m.

    The first act on the main stage

    Now the concerts on the main stage have started: Bibiza. The 26-year-old Austrian is known for his rap songs.

    Bibiza is the first act on the main stage
    Bibiza is the first act on the main stage
    blue News

    And the space in front of the main stage is slowly but surely filling up.

    The view from the stage to the very back.
    The view from the stage to the very back.
    blue News
  • 16.27 hrs

    Fun drinks are a must

    What should not be missing at a festival? Exactly, fun drinks! And no, that doesn't just mean alcohol. The vegan bakery "Bakery Bakery" has even created a special Gurten Matcha: the Lavender Matcha.

    The lavender matcha from "Bakery Baker".
    The lavender matcha from "Bakery Baker".
    blue News
  • 16.09 hrs

    How well do you know the Gurtenfestival?

    Are you bored right now or are you still waiting for your favorite act? Of course we have a solution for you: test your knowledge in the Gurten quiz:

    Test your knowledge in the quiz. How well do you know the Gurtenfestival?

    Test your knowledge in the quizHow well do you know the Gurtenfestival?

  • 3.44 pm

    David DiAlma opens the Gurten

    The first concert starts at 3 pm. David DiAlma plays on the Waldbühne. Despite the rain, some people are dancing and singing.

    The first concert has begun.
    The first concert has begun.
    blue News
  • 3.12 pm

    It's raining

    Guyseeee, pack (or take off) your raincoat. It's raining on the Gurten.

    The rain seems to be a minor matter.
    The rain seems to be a minor matter.
    blue News
  • 3.04 pm

    Ski Aggu is on its way

    Nina Chuba was supposed to play on the main stage today at 19:45, but unfortunately the musician had to cancel at short notice for health reasons.

    Get well soon, dear Nina!

    But the slot won't remain empty: Ski Aggu is stepping in. He posted a story in "Schwiizerdütsch" on Instagram. He writes that he's on his way. And: "Chömed with one hundred and ten percent energy," he writes.

    Dear Aggu, we will even come with 120 percent!

    Ski Aggu is on his way to Bern.
    Ski Aggu is on his way to Bern.
    Screenshot Instagram
  • 2.43 pm

    Longer waiting time at the Gurtenbahn

    The festival site has been officially open since 2 pm. New this year: on the website you can see the current capacity utilization of the Gurtenbahn, the footpaths and the toilets in real time. A practical traffic light system shows you at a glance how busy the areas are.

    The traffic light shows: There is currently a longer waiting time at the Gurtenbahn valley station.
    The traffic light shows: There is currently a longer waiting time at the Gurtenbahn valley station.
    Screenshot Website Gurtenfestival

    You can track the current capacity utilization here.

  • 2:05 pm

    These acts will get the local mountain shaking today

    Main stage:

    5 pm: Bibiza

    19:45: Ski Aggu(replacing Nina Chuba)

    22:30: Macklemore

    Tent stage:

    15:45: Judeline

    18:30: Zartmann

    21:15: Jeremias

    00:00 Avaion

    Forest stage:

    15:00: David DiAlma

    18:30: Zoë Më

    21:15: Jule X

    00:00 Baby Volcano

    Of course, the program doesn't end there. This year, the Gurtenfestival is even inaugurating a fourth stage: The Forum offers space for comedy, literature and live podcasts. It is located opposite the main stage, behind the Comfort Zone grandstand.

    You can find the entire Gurten program for Wednesday here.

  • 12.54 pm

    How to get to the Gurtenfestival in a relaxed way

    Yes, yes - getting to the Gurten is not always easy. But this year there's something new that will make getting up the mountain a little easier:

    New path is less steep. How to get to the Gurtenfestival in a relaxed way

    New path is less steepHow to get to the Gurtenfestival in a relaxed way

  • Wednesday, July 16, 12.50 p.m.

    Greetings from the Güsche!

    The wait is over: the Gurtenfestival 2025 starts today! From July 16 to 19, over 65 acts will transform Bern's local mountain into a festival stronghold - with highlights such as Macklemore, Ski Aggu, Will Smith, Jorja Smith, Lola Young and many more.

    blue News will of course also be on site at the Gurtenfestival and will be ticking live for you. So you won't miss a thing.

    The first concert starts at 3 pm, David DiAlma will perform on the Waldbühne. By the way, Wednesday is sold out - the first time in the history of the festival.

    We are looking forward to it!

  • July 16, 1 p.m.

    It was so beautiful at Gurten last year:

    It's finally time again: the Gurten Festival kicks off on Wednesday. But first, let's reminisce - that's how great it was last year:

    • Show more

More Gurtenfestival videos