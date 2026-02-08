44 years ago, Trio released "Da Da Da", a song that broke all the rules - and became a global hit. A pop provocation that conquered the charts and still shows today how radical minimalism can be.

Christian Thumshirn

"Da Da Da I don't love you you don't love me aha aha aha " was released 44 years ago - a song that went against the pop fashion of the time in 1982.

While synthesizers, pathos and big choruses dominated, three musicians from the German provinces opted for radical reduction - and landed a global hit.

"Da Da Da" became an international phenomenon and made a band from Grossenkneten in Lower Saxony world-famous. To this day, the song is considered one of the most radical and at the same time most successful contributions in German pop history.

Minimalism as provocation

Trio, that was Stephan Remmler, Gert "Kralle" Krawinkel and Peter Behrens. Their trademark: Reduction instead of bombast, stoic performances and a sense of humor between Dada and anti-pop.

The song conquered the foreign charts, was quoted, covered and used commercially countless times. What many initially thought was silly turned out to be a precise stroke of genius.

The hit stayed - the band left

However, the success came at a price: the sudden fame led to tensions and the band split up in 1986. Krawinkel died in 2014, Behrens in 2016.

Stephan Remmler, the creative head of Trio, continued his career as a solo artist and songwriter and now lives in seclusion in Basel and on Lanzarote.

The video shows why "Da Da Da" still works today.

