2.3 million people listen to Shirin David's music on Spotify every month.

Rapper Shirin David is one of the most successful German-speaking artists. In a new Netflix documentary, she takes a look at her career - and the perfectionism that brought her to the top and threatens to break her at the same time.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Netflix documentary "Barbara - Becoming Shirin David" follows rapper Shirin David as she prepares for her "Schlau aber blond" tour.

The film shows her extreme ambition and the conflict between Barbara as a private person and Shirin as an artistic figure.

In the end, we are left with the impression of an artist who, despite her fame and success, suffers from her own ambition and has lost her lightness. Show more

Striving for perfection can be a good quality in a person. It can be ambition, wanting more, not being satisfied with mediocrity.

In some cases, however, it can also be never being satisfied, self-destruction.

If you watch the documentary "Barbara - Becoming Shirin David", which will be released on Netflix on Friday, you get the feeling that Barbara Shirin Davidavičius leans very firmly towards the latter.

The documentary follows Davidavičius, better known as Shirin David, before and during her "Schlau aber blond" tour, with which she will be traveling through Germany, Austria and Switzerland from spring 2025 . Shirin David is one of the most successful German-speaking artists. More than 2.3 million people listen to her songs on Spotify every month. Seven of her songs have reached number one in the German charts.

"The topic 'Barbara vs. Shirin' or 'Barbara and Shirin' is the core of this documentary. Who is Barbara? Who is Shirin?" is how David himself describes the film. But when you watch it, a more concrete question comes to the fore: how much did Shirin break Barbara?

Barbara Shirin Davidavičius was born in 1995. Her mother raised her and her sister alone in Hamburg, sending them to countless music and dance lessons. Six days a week, every afternoon. They learn ballet, oboe, violin and saxophone. In the documentary, David's sister says of her mother's conviction: "The idea behind it was: I want you to have all the options and be able to choose from them in the end."

In 2014, David started a YouTube account and posted beauty and lifestyle content. "My room tour", "5 reasons why we never have anything to wear" and "Fall lookbook" are the names of the videos. "That was the time when YouTube was really big," David explains in the documentary. She was successful, her fame grew and she began to earn money. "It was by far the best time of my life," says David today.

But she wanted more. Her dream was always music. When she met her current manager Taban Jafari, she began to pursue this dream in earnest. She wrote her first songs and shot music videos - paying for them herself. She spent 150,000 euros on the music video for "Gib ihm", she says. The song established her as a rapper in 2019. But every step that makes rapper Shirin David bigger is also a step further away from Barbara as a person.

Every performance, every photo must be flawless

The documentary shows a David who puts an incredible amount of tenacity, diligence and ambition into her career. Who puts her private life on the back burner time and time again - until she no longer has one. "I don't have an eye for myself in my private life. I only have an eye for the perfect Shirin," says David. Every appearance, every photo, every public appearance has to be flawless. When working with her team and manager Jafari, this means that David has to approve everything in the end. Nothing happens without her.

It is fitting that she said on Instagram at the end of 2024 that she had completely replaced the original documentary team after a few months because she was unhappy with the material. At the same time, she struggled with not having editing rights. Even the film, which focuses on David's perfectionism, is ultimately subject to precisely this claim.

In the documentary, David sits in leopard pyjamas in bed in a hotel room in Munich. She has just come from rehearsals for a performance at the Bambi Awards 2024. "Why am I winning a Bambi Award for music when I can't even do the performance perfectly once?" she asks. Jafari replies: "You'll never be happy like that."

Shirin David received the Bambi in the "National Music" category in 2024. The Bambi is regarded as Germany's most important media award. Keystone

David certainly recognizes this herself. She talks about how much she suffers from the pressure, how the months leading up to the tour were the worst of her life - and about how she actually needs a break. Right up to the last moment, David is sure that she will cancel the tour because she is not happy with herself. But at the same time, she keeps pushing herself.

The documentary doesn't quite seem to be able to decide which story it actually wants to tell. Is it that of a Youtuber who has successfully transformed herself into a rap star? The story of a self-made entrepreneur who made it to the top with hard work? Or the story of a woman who is ruined by her own success?

The documentary also fails to answer the question of who is to blame for David's suffering. Is it David herself who puts this pressure on herself - to prove something to herself and the world? Or is it the system?

«I have no room for error. I know, thanks to my mother and my background, that I have to work hard for everything I want. There is no other way» Shirin David

Part of the answer may lie in David's own story. Her success brings her things she has always wanted: Recognition and money.

She had a hard time at school, says David: "I was never one of the popular ones. I was always kind of an outsider." Her early YouTube videos in particular were characterized by wanting to prove something to her former bullies - to show how cool she could be. The likes and positive comments made her feel loved. At the same time, David now has something she never had before: financial freedom. Another dessert to order. Sitting in the front row at the opera. "That's the most amazing thing for me," she says.

Her story, says David, is that of a little girl who has proved herself: No dream is too big.

But the documentary also shows how much external pressure she is under. Manager Jafari is a friend to David, someone who is always by her side, close to her and tries to cheer her up. At the same time, however, he is also part of the machine that drives David. "It's part of the business," he says in the documentary when, during a break in a video shoot, he urges David to record a video for the tour promo - shortly after she has begged him to find her a therapist.

And then there's the publicity. "I have no room for mistakes. I know, thanks to my mother and my background, that I have to work hard for everything I want. There is no other way," says David in the documentary. Her perfectionism is self-protection. In a world where every performance, every gesture and every verse is immediately commented on and judged - and in a scene where women are judged more harshly anyway - the question arises: does she need this perfectionism to be successful at all?

One hopes that she will somehow still be okay in the end

So the main feeling you are left with after watching the documentary is sadness. Sadness for the person - whether Barbara or Shirin - who can't be happy about her Bambi win because she took a wrong step during her performance.

Who lies in bed under a floral blanket in the evening, scrolling on her cell phone and says: "That's my evening routine: I'm on my cell phone until I get tired."

Who says she has no friends.

Who wonders why she's still doing it at all.

About whom her own mother says she has lost her lightness.

At some point, you no longer care whether David manages to learn the choreography of her performance in the short time before the tour. Instead, you just hope that she is somehow still doing well at the end of it all. "In the meantime, I wish I had called myself Barbara," says David in the movie. As if she could tear down the walls of the prison that Shirin David has built around Barbara Shirin Davidavičius.

