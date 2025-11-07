Beatrice Egli will make music history on October 10, 2026. She will be the first Swiss solo artist to give a concert at the Hallenstadion in Zurich. blue News has already been there with her.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In fall 2026 Beatrice Egli will go on a big tour in the three countries Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

On Saturday, October 10, 2026, the 37-year-old singer will perform at the Hallenstadion in Zurich . The concert will go down in the music history books.

Beatrice Egli is the first Swiss singer to give a concert as a solo act in the Hallenstadion. Show more

"October 10, 2026 will be a historic day - and an emotional one for me too," says Beatrice Egli as she strolls through the Hallenstadion in Zurich with blue News editor Bruno Bötschi.

Egli is the first Swiss artist ever to give a solo concert in the Hallenstadion in front of over 10,000 people.

Only her male colleagues DJ Bobo, Gölä and Trauffer have achieved this before her.

Beatrice Egli's big dream comes true

Beatrice Egli has dreamed of performing in the Hallenstadion "for as long as I can remember". Now her big dream is coming true.

At the same time, the currently most successful Swiss singer is also aware that women in Switzerland "still have a lot to do". "We women should encourage each other even more and give each other courage," says Egli.

The singer is determined to do even more herself in the future to help promote female musicians in particular and women in general.

