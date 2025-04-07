Internet fraudsters are luring people into a trap with a fake interview by Andreas Gabalier and a dubious offer.

The voice of Andreas Gabalier was used by fraudsters. They wanted to lure people into an investment trap with a fake interview.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fraudsters used a fake version of Andreas Gabalier's voice for a fake interview to gain trust via a replica ORF website.

The interview appears genuine at first glance.

Other celebrities have also been misused for similar scams. Show more

Fraudsters often use celebrity names to lure people onto dubious investment platforms.

Now folk rock'n'roller Gabalier has also been hit - fraudsters are luring people with false promises in his name. And he is far from the only one.

Other celebrities such as sportsman Armin Assinger and actress Mirjam Weichselbraun have also fallen victim to such schemes. The scammers hope to gain people's trust by using celebrity voices and entice them to invest.

What happened? An alleged interview between folk rock'n'roller Andreas Gabalier and ORF is currently causing confusion online - not least because of the language chosen: Gabalier speaks English. At first glance, the appearance seems bizarre, but on closer inspection it clearly looks like a fake interview.

Meanwhile, ORF and Gabalier remain silent about the fake interview

The alleged interview is currently circulating on social media and various websites. It shows Gabalier in a conversation with public broadcaster ORF - but neither the interview nor the platform are genuine.

The corresponding website was faithfully recreated in the style of "orf.at" in order to appear particularly credible. In fact, it is a fake, writes "oe24.at".

ORF has not yet officially commented on the incident. There has also been no reaction from Gabalier himself to the circulating content.

For the time being, it remains unclear who is behind the fake page and what the aim is

If you are affected by such a scam, you should inform your bank immediately and consider taking legal action.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

