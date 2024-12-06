It was a shock - and not just for Queen fans: last September, guitarist Brian May (77) made it public that he had suffered a "health hiccup" shortly beforehand.
He explained that the "minor stroke" had occurred "quite suddenly and out of the blue" and had caused him to lose control of one of his arms.
He said the incident had been "a bit scary" before recalling the "fantastic" medical care he had received. "The good news is that I can play guitar again after the events of the last few days," May said at the time.
May's wife: "He's doing much better"
Later, his wife, actress Anita Dobson, explained that her husband was "doing great" and that the couple were "very happy" with his progress. She is "absolutely confident" that May will "make a full recovery".
In an interview with the British newspaper "The Mirror", Dobson spoke again about Brian May's state of health:
"He's much better now, he's stabilized, which is great," she told the daily newspaper. "I just hope we don't have any more relapses."
She continued, "He can use his arm again, which was a bit of a challenge. So, yes, he's back to full use now. He plays the piano quite a lot at home. He likes a lot of Beethoven. I love it - the piano in the house is just very relaxing."
But getting there took a little patience: "He only tried to play an instrument after he had recovered to some extent. And then he very slowly started to pick up an acoustic guitar and gradually train the muscles. And it came back very quickly."