Two months ago, guitarist Brian May (77) made it public on Instagram that he had suffered a "minor stroke".

Musician Brian May suffered a stroke a few weeks ago. Now his wife Anita Dobson has revealed in an interview how the 77-year-old Queen guitarist is doing today.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Last September, Queen guitarist Brian May suffered a stroke.

Now his wife Anita Dobson told the British "Mirror" in an interview about the progress the 77-year-old has made in recent weeks.

"He's much better now, he's stabilized, which is great," said Dobson. Show more

It was a shock - and not just for Queen fans: last September, guitarist Brian May (77) made it public that he had suffered a "health hiccup" shortly beforehand.

He explained that the "minor stroke" had occurred "quite suddenly and out of the blue" and had caused him to lose control of one of his arms.

He said the incident had been "a bit scary" before recalling the "fantastic" medical care he had received. "The good news is that I can play guitar again after the events of the last few days," May said at the time.

May's wife: "He's doing much better"

Later, his wife, actress Anita Dobson, explained that her husband was "doing great" and that the couple were "very happy" with his progress. She is "absolutely confident" that May will "make a full recovery".

In an interview with the British newspaper "The Mirror", Dobson spoke again about Brian May's state of health:

"He's much better now, he's stabilized, which is great," she told the daily newspaper. "I just hope we don't have any more relapses."

She continued, "He can use his arm again, which was a bit of a challenge. So, yes, he's back to full use now. He plays the piano quite a lot at home. He likes a lot of Beethoven. I love it - the piano in the house is just very relaxing."

But getting there took a little patience: "He only tried to play an instrument after he had recovered to some extent. And then he very slowly started to pick up an acoustic guitar and gradually train the muscles. And it came back very quickly."

Anita Dobson added: "He's just training the brain messages to the arm that it's actually OK to do what he used to do."

Brian May was "very close to death"

When he released a video message about his stroke in September, Brian May said:

"I'm fine and I'm doing what I'm told, which is basically nothing. I have to stay home, I can't go out, I can't drive, I can't get on an airplane, I can't get my heart rate too high. But I'm fine."

It was not the first incident to worry Queen fans: in 2020, the guitarist was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack caused by arterial disease.

He explained at the time that he had been "very close to death" after doctors diagnosed him with three blocked arteries.

Queen ended a series of concerts with Adam Lambert in February and are currently not planning any further live shows.

