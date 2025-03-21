Nick Carter and the Backstreet Boys graced the bedrooms of millions of teenagers in the 90s. (archive picture) dpa

Nick and Aaron Carter were the heartthrob of millions of teenagers in the 90s. A documentary now shows the dark side of their worldwide fame.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the documentary "The Carters ", Nick and Angel Carter talk about their difficult childhood and how fame and money destroyed their family.

The Carter family suffered several tragic losses: Aaron Carter died in 2022, sister Leslie in 2012 and Bobbie Jean in 2023 - each presumably from overdoses.

The documentary, which will be released on Paramount+ on April 15, sheds light on the dark side of show business and the family dynamics behind the tragedies. Show more

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter (45) and his sister Angel (37) have their say in the documentary "The Carters" about the childhood and careers of Nick and Aaron Carter.

"This is what happened behind the scenes. Here's the truth," says Angel Carter in a trailer for the documentary, which is due to be released by Paramount+ on April 15. "Fame and money destroyed our family," Nick Carter says in the trailer.

Angel Carter is the twin sister of Aaron Carter, who was discovered lifeless in the bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California, on November 6, 2022.

The singer enjoyed great success as a teen star at the end of the 90s with hits such as "Crush On You" and "Aaron's Party". After that, many comeback attempts were unsuccessful. Carter had repeatedly struggled with mental health problems as well as medication and drug addiction.

Angel and Nick Carter lost three siblings

Aaron is not the only child that the Carter family lost early: in 2012, sister Leslie Carter, also in the pop music business, died at the age of 25, reportedly from a drug overdose.

In 2023, sister Bobbie Jean died at the age of 41 - again, an overdose is said to be the cause of death.

The film aims to reveal the dynamics that led to the siblings' deaths - and show the true price of fame.

