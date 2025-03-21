"This is what happened behind the scenes. Here's the truth," says Angel Carter in a trailer for the documentary, which is due to be released by Paramount+ on April 15. "Fame and money destroyed our family," Nick Carter says in the trailer.
Angel Carter is the twin sister of Aaron Carter, who was discovered lifeless in the bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California, on November 6, 2022.
The singer enjoyed great success as a teen star at the end of the 90s with hits such as "Crush On You" and "Aaron's Party". After that, many comeback attempts were unsuccessful. Carter had repeatedly struggled with mental health problems as well as medication and drug addiction.
Angel and Nick Carter lost three siblings
Aaron is not the only child that the Carter family lost early: in 2012, sister Leslie Carter, also in the pop music business, died at the age of 25, reportedly from a drug overdose.
In 2023, sister Bobbie Jean died at the age of 41 - again, an overdose is said to be the cause of death.
The film aims to reveal the dynamics that led to the siblings' deaths - and show the true price of fame.