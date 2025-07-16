Anything but a taboo: at the Moon&Stars music festival, conversations are not just about music and a good atmosphere, but also quite openly about money. How much do visitors really spend?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Moon&Stars is not exactly the cheapest festival.

But how much money is really spent here? blue News investigates.

Until July 15, blue News reported live from the festival in Locarno. You can read what you missed in the ticker. Show more

In Switzerland, it is generally considered impolite to talk about money - too personal, too private. But at the Moon&Stars music festival, this rule seems to have been suspended, at least briefly.

Presenter Bettina Bestgen dares to try and asks some festival visitors directly how much they spent on travel, accommodation and tickets. And indeed, the answers are open and honest.

Some of the answers are wonderfully concise - and yet very meaningful. When asked about her expenses, one young visitor simply says: "Daddy". That's all it often takes to understand the source of funding.

"Around 1,000 francs for seven days"

Others are more forthcoming: "Probably 700 to 800 francs," estimates one man, while another explains that his main expense was clearly the hotel: "Around 1,000 francs for seven days."

A tidy sum, but as the saying goes: you can't treat yourself to anything else. And festivals like Moon&Stars are ultimately more than just a concert for many - it's an experience for which people are happy to dig a little deeper into their pockets.

