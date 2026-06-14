What Tony Marshall's former manager reveals about the singer When singer Tony Marshall (center) celebrated his 75th birthday in 2013, his manager Herbert Nold was there alongside his son Marc (right). (Archive photo) Image: dpa Herbert Nold was Marshall’s manager for 44 years. In his book “Tony, the Beautiful Maiden, and I,” he recounts the early days, unusual methods, and special encounters with celebrities. Image: dpa What Tony Marshall's former manager reveals about the singer When singer Tony Marshall (center) celebrated his 75th birthday in 2013, his manager Herbert Nold was there alongside his son Marc (right). (Archive photo) Image: dpa Herbert Nold was Marshall’s manager for 44 years. In his book “Tony, the Beautiful Maiden, and I,” he recounts the early days, unusual methods, and special encounters with celebrities. Image: dpa

For a record-breaking 44 years, manager Herbert Nold worked alongside pop legend Tony Marshall. In his book, he recounts the early days, unusual methods, and encounters with celebrities.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Tony Marshall wanted to prevent his future hit “Schöne Maid” at all costs and deliberately drank alcohol before the recording.

As his longtime manager Herbert Nold reveals, the singer hoped he would be kicked out of the recording studio because of his condition.

The plan failed, and as a result, “Schöne Maid” went on to become Marshall’s biggest hit. Show more

With a hefty dose of alcohol, Schlager star Tony Marshall (1938–2023) tried to prevent what would become his biggest hit, “Schöne Maid,” at the start of his career.

“I’m not singing that crap,” the trained opera singer reportedly shouted before storming off to the bar on the ground floor of the recording studio, as described by his longtime manager Herbert Nold in the recently published book “Tony, die schöne Maid und Ich.”

“There he drank a bottle or two of red wine until he was really drunk. On purpose,” as the now 86-year-old Nold describes it. “He actually thought that if he got drunk and sang completely off-key, Jack White would kick him out and he wouldn’t have to sing that song he hated.”

But music producer White went through with the recording. “The point was: If you have a trained voice like Tony Marshall, then it’s probably not even possible to sing badly,” Nold notes. In any case, the recording was a success and “Schöne Maid” was in the can.

Negotiated a lower fee before the first performance

Nold was Marshall’s manager for 44 years. “No one else has ever represented a single artist for as long as I did Tony Marshall. I set a world record with that.”

To do so, he hung up his career as a police officer, as he describes in the book. And not only that: working with Marshall and other artists took him virtually around the world.

The book “Tony, the Beautiful Maiden, and I” is a kind of autobiography that primarily traces the time he spent with Marshall.

In it, Nold reveals, among other things, that a performance at a sports festival in June 1970 was the first gig he had secured for Marshall—though he wasn’t yet his manager at the time. “He wanted a fee of 500 German marks; I haggled him down to 250.”

A journey through decades of German music history

Years later, he even once pretended to be Tony Marshall himself and signed autographs. Time and again, he benefited from the knowledge he had gained while serving in the criminal investigation department of the police.

But the author doesn’t shy away from the health consequences of the sometimes stressful daily life of a manager either.

Reading the more than 300 pages is like a journey through decades of German music history.

Alongside old TV shows like the “ZDF-Hitparade” and “Disco,” as well as veterans like Dieter Thomas Heck, Roberto Blanco, and Frank Elstner, Lena Meyer-Landrut also makes an appearance. The book, which Nold co-authored with journalist Andrea Röthe, is peppered with many photos.

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