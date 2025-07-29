German pop star Roy Black, who died in 1991, sold around 25 million records during his lifetime. Picture: imago images/Heiko Feddersen

Torsten Höllerich, the son of singer Roy Black, revealed in an interview how much fortune his famous father once left him - and why none of the money is left.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you With songs such as "Schön ist es auf der Welt zu sein", singer Roy Black became a pop star in the 1960s.

Black, whose real name is Gerhard Höllerich, is still considered one of the most successful music artists in Germany today.

Now his son Torsten Höllerich has spoken for the first time in an interview about his father's legacy of millions. Show more

The German singer Roy Black, who died in 1991, sold around 25 million records during his lifetime. This made him one of the biggest names in the German pop music business.

When the singer died in 1991 at the age of 48, there were soon rumors about the size of his inheritance. Now his son spoke to Bild about the whereabouts of his famous father's fortune.

"I received a total of around 400,000 German marks back then," reveals Torsten Höllerich. He continues: "My father's inheritance was divided three ways back then. My uncle Walter - my father's brother, my half-sister Nathalie and I each received a third."

Höllerich: "I'm not a person who thinks about the future"

Höllerich says there is nothing left of the inheritance. Black's son, who has repeatedly struggled with addiction problems in the past, has been living in Santa Marta in northern Colombia for 20 years.

"I get by. There are months when I don't know how I'm going to pay the 200 euros rent for our apartment."

He invested a large part of his father's inheritance in a restaurant on the Spanish island of Ibiza, which he ran together with his uncle Wieland, his mother's brother. After eight years, the restaurant was sold.

Torsten Höllerich then emigrated to Colombia. In the South American country, he invested his money in real estate, which he no longer owns.

"I was never the kind of person who thinks far into the future, who saves or invests conservatively," Höllerich told Bild. After separating from his ex-wife in 2024, Black's son was temporarily homeless. Today, he is renting again in Santa Marta, a city in northern Colombia.

