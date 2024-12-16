Organizers reveal secretHow to get tickets for the ESC 2025 in Basel now
Sven Ziegler
16.12.2024
The ESC will take place in Basel on May 17, 2025. The organizers revealed the first information today. If you want to buy a ticket for the world's biggest singing competition, you must pre-register now.
16.12.2024, 15:40
16.12.2024, 17:19
Sven Ziegler
On Saturday, May 17, 2025, the final of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Basel.
The organizers of the ESC in Basel gave first insights into the planned stage and the visual concept during a press conference today.
It was also announced how and where music fans will be able to buy tickets from the end of January 2025.
An impressive stage will be erected in the St. Jakobshalle to provide the setting for the competition, as revealed at a press conference.
The visual appearance and sound of the ESC are inspired by Swiss culture, the organizers revealed.
The soundtrack of the ESC 2025 sounds like a refreshing mix: techno beats reminiscent of the Street Parade in Zurich are combined with traditional sounds of the alphorn, yodel and dulcimer.
"Welcome Home!" is the motto of the ESC 2025
Artistic Director Artur Deyneuve emphasized during the media conference that the theme "Welcome Home!" is central and that the motto "Unity shapes love" at the ESC 2025 will emphasize the importance of listening and unity.
Anyone wanting to get their hands on a ticket for the world's biggest singing competition can pre-register at Ticketcorner from 4 p.m. today, Monday, until January 1, 2025.