The Gurtenfestival in Bern starts on Wednesday. To avoid the crowds on the classic ascent, a new, wide and shady path has been set up from the Blinzern terminus.

The Gurtenfestival in Bern begins on Wednesday. But before you can enjoy the music on the mountain, you first have to get up there. The only problem is that if everyone wants to get up the mountain at roughly the same time, there will be crowds and waiting times on the footpath alongside the funicular.

That's why the Gurtenfestival has officially introduced a new ascent: From Blinzern, the terminus of the Bermobil bus route 19(click here to check the timetable), a wide, not particularly steep, shady path leads up the mountain. It is illuminated in the evening and there is also a bar along the way.

The length is around 2.1 kilometers with an elevation gain of around 220 meters. The "old" footpath is the same length, but climbs 300 meters in altitude.

The new trail starts from Blinzern. GraphHopper/Gurtenfestival/blue News

Wednesday is sold out

There is now a new entrance at the Waldbühne area. You can also exchange your ticket for a festival wristband there until 9 pm. If you are leaving after the festival, it is best to go via Wabern, as there is more space on public transport there.

You can expect a lot of people, especially on Wednesday - for the first time in the history of the Gurtenfestival, Wednesday is sold out. With acts such as Ski Aggu and Macklemore, the program for the first day of the festival includes big-name acts. But locals like Jule X are probably also the reason for the good ticket sales.