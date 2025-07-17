Four days, countless encounters and pure festival atmosphere: the Gurtenfestival is not only a musical highlight, but also a real adventure for body and soul.

The Gurtenfestival offers four days full of music and festival atmosphere, which can be both physically and socially challenging.

For many visitors, the focus is not only on the music but also on meeting new people.

When summer arrives, the festivals begin. For example, the Gurtenfestival - for no less than four days of music and festival feeling.

Four days of festival sounds wonderful to many - but also quite long. After all, anyone who has ever been there knows that an open-air marathon is not only physically demanding, but also a social adventure.

For some visitors, it's not just about the music: "Making as many contacts as possible, I want to get to know new people," says one guest.

But how do you actually keep going when four days of partying, dancing and little sleep sap your strength? The survival strategies are varied: "Eat cheese," says a laughing visitor.

Many also swear by classic festival food. Others rely on the principle of "always join in" to keep the festival energy levels high.

In the video, Dabu - from Dabu Fantastic - tells you how he does it.