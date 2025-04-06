German pop singer Annemarie Eilfeld has a second career in addition to her music. Picture: Getty Images

Annemarie Eilfeld, Alexander Martin, Safiya and Olaf Berger have revealed whether they can make a good living from their income as pop stars. It is clear that most of them have a second career.

Bruno Bötschi

Singer Annemarie Eilfeld says in an RTL interview that she has a second mainstay alongside her music. The former DSDS contestant explains that although she can make a good living from her music, she has nevertheless built up a second mainstay:

"But you have to say, I'm not just a singer, I also compose. I also write lyrics. I'm also involved in the productions here and there."

Alexander Martin still works as a project manager

Eilfeld's colleague Alexander Martin has a similar situation. The son of pop great Andreas Martin was initially able to make a "pretty good" living from his music, "because my first titles went pretty far up the charts".

He continues: "I had a lot of great gigs, including a big tour of Germany, but then I realized that things had settled down a bit."

That's why he is also working in his old job again: "as a project manager in the real estate industry".

Safiya: "I make music out of passion"

Singer Safiya, who is a trained optician, admits: "Well, let me put it this way: if I was only interested in earning money, I wouldn't make music at all. I make music out of passion."

Nevertheless, she admits that with enough dedication and perseverance, a job as a pop singer can be very rewarding:

"Yes, it's a monthly salary, I would say. We don't talk about figures, but you can easily fly off on vacation. And if you have several gigs, you can really support your family."

Pop singer Olaf Berger also advises a similar approach to Annemarie Eilfeld - especially for those who are just starting out in the industry:

"I can only give every beginner or newcomer the big tip to simply learn something solid anyway, to create a second mainstay."

